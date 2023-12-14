LIQID lowers entry barrier for Private Equity to 10,000 euros (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Berlin (ots) -- Revolution in the Private Equity Market: From 2024, investors can invest fromas little as 10,000 euros alongside globally leading private equity funds suchas KKR, Blackstone, and Carlyle- High Returns: LIQID Private Equity NXT aims for an attractive return of 12percent after costs per year- Private Equity made simple: Digital, fast investment process, automatedsavings plans, and with a much higher liquidity compared to traditional PEoffers- LIQID Private Equity NXT: Interested parties can now join a waiting list tostay up to date on this premium offerWealth-Tech company LIQID, Germany's top digital asset manager, is launchingLIQID Private Equity NXT and is expanding its pioneering position in the privateequity business. From 2024, private investors will be able to invest togetherwith globally leading private equity funds. LIQID Private Equity NXT opens up anew investment world to a new generation of investors, a world that waspreviously reserved for the wealthy few for over 20 years. LIQID is the firstEuropean provider to offer such exclusive access from as low as 10,000 euros.The lower minimum investment amount for private equity will enable LIQIDcustomers to implement the asset allocation of leading family offices with just100,000 euros - currently a unique offer in Europe."We set out to democratize investment categories like private equity and venturecapital. With LIQID Private Equity NXT, we can now open up a whole new world ofinvestment opportunities to many people that was previously reserved for thewealthy few," says LIQID founder and CEO Christian Schneider-Sickert. "We areoffering our target group, the entrepreneurs, creators, and makers of tomorrow,a very attractive proposition."A Revolution in the Private Equity BusinessLIQID is taking the next step towards democratizing investments and changing therules of the game for a broader part of society. From 2024, private investorswill be able to invest in private equity from as little as 10,000 euros throughLIQID Private Equity NXT, alongside renowned and globally leading private equityfunds like KKR, Blackstone, and Carlyle. "In the long run, more money reachesthe non-listed, smaller and medium-sized companies that have incrediblepotential," says CEO Christian Schneider-Sickert.Developed for the Next Generation of InvestorsFor investors, the exclusivity of the private equity sector and the high minimuminvestment requirements are a real obstacle. Until now, LIQID customers couldinvest in this asset class from 200,000 euros; while the threshold with many