LIQID lowers entry barrier for Private Equity to 10,000 euros (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) -
- Revolution in the Private Equity Market: From 2024, investors can invest from
as little as 10,000 euros alongside globally leading private equity funds such
as KKR, Blackstone, and Carlyle
- High Returns: LIQID Private Equity NXT aims for an attractive return of 12
percent after costs per year
- Private Equity made simple: Digital, fast investment process, automated
savings plans, and with a much higher liquidity compared to traditional PE
offers
- LIQID Private Equity NXT: Interested parties can now join a waiting list to
stay up to date on this premium offer
Wealth-Tech company LIQID, Germany's top digital asset manager, is launching
LIQID Private Equity NXT and is expanding its pioneering position in the private
equity business. From 2024, private investors will be able to invest together
with globally leading private equity funds. LIQID Private Equity NXT opens up a
new investment world to a new generation of investors, a world that was
previously reserved for the wealthy few for over 20 years. LIQID is the first
European provider to offer such exclusive access from as low as 10,000 euros.
The lower minimum investment amount for private equity will enable LIQID
customers to implement the asset allocation of leading family offices with just
100,000 euros - currently a unique offer in Europe.
"We set out to democratize investment categories like private equity and venture
capital. With LIQID Private Equity NXT, we can now open up a whole new world of
investment opportunities to many people that was previously reserved for the
wealthy few," says LIQID founder and CEO Christian Schneider-Sickert. "We are
offering our target group, the entrepreneurs, creators, and makers of tomorrow,
a very attractive proposition."
A Revolution in the Private Equity Business
LIQID is taking the next step towards democratizing investments and changing the
rules of the game for a broader part of society. From 2024, private investors
will be able to invest in private equity from as little as 10,000 euros through
LIQID Private Equity NXT, alongside renowned and globally leading private equity
funds like KKR, Blackstone, and Carlyle. "In the long run, more money reaches
the non-listed, smaller and medium-sized companies that have incredible
potential," says CEO Christian Schneider-Sickert.
Developed for the Next Generation of Investors
For investors, the exclusivity of the private equity sector and the high minimum
investment requirements are a real obstacle. Until now, LIQID customers could
invest in this asset class from 200,000 euros; while the threshold with many
