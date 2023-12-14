Yanfeng has set company targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions / Science Based Targets initiative validates Yanfeng emissions reduction targets (FOTO)

    checkAd

    NEUSS (ots) - Yanfeng's short-term targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas
    emissions for its global interiors business have now been confirmed by the
    Science Based Targets initiative. With this, the company commits to make a
    scientifically based contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030
    in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

    "For the reduction of emissions, we have deliberately adopted scientific-based
    targets, which are verified by the internationally recognized Science Based
    Targets initiative (SBTi) (https://sciencebasedtargets.org/) ," explained
    Büchter, Vice President Global Sustainability at Yanfeng. "The automotive
    industry remains a major driver of CO2 emissions. As part of an industry which
    has a considerable impact on global warming, we need to act now in order to meet
    the targets of the Paris Agreement established in2015. By setting science-based
    targets as a binding framework, we have made a concrete, public, and verifiable
    promise to the environment, society, and our customers."

    By 2030, Yanfeng commits to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions from its
    own production, its fleet of vehicles (scope 1) and from purchased energy (scope
    2) by 50% in comparison with the baseline year 2019. With this, both segments
    will make a contribution to the limitation of global warming to 1.5°C and are
    therefore in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement.

    Yanfeng has multiple examples of success. To reduce its emissions, the company
    utilizes power from renewable sources, including photovoltaic systems, for all
    of its plants in Europe and South Africa.

    The company has also committed to a 27.5% reduction of scope 3 emissions by 2030
    from upstream and downstream supply chains, including purchased raw materials
    and services, business travel, employee commuting, production and the disposal
    of products, as well as logistics. These targets are applicable for all company
    locations in Europe, South Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Asia.

    "Because we have determined the carbon footprint of our company, we know where
    we need to take action to reduce our emissions. Together with our commitment to
    scientifically validated targets we are creating the framework for our
    environmental sustainability strategy. However, we can only achieve these
    targets in collaboration with all of our partners in our value chain,"
    emphasized Gunnar Büchter.

    The Science Based Targets initiative was founded in 2015 by the CDP (formerly
    the Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World
    Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It provides
    companies with a clearly defined framework for reducing emissions according to
    the latest climate science and the targets of the Paris Climate Protection
    Agreement, in order to make a contribution to limiting global warming.

    About Yanfeng

    Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,
    exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more
    than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical
    team of 4,200 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,
    with full capabilities including engineering & software development, design and
    user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight
    technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility concepts and
    provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
    http://www.yanfeng.com .

    For further information please contact:

    Yanfeng International
    Jagenbergstraße 1
    41468 Neuss
    Germany
    Astrid Schafmeister
    Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
    E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5672493
    OTS: Yanfeng



