Yanfeng has set company targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions / Science Based Targets initiative validates Yanfeng emissions reduction targets (FOTO)
NEUSS (ots) - Yanfeng's short-term targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas
emissions for its global interiors business have now been confirmed by the
Science Based Targets initiative. With this, the company commits to make a
scientifically based contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030
in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.
"For the reduction of emissions, we have deliberately adopted scientific-based
targets, which are verified by the internationally recognized Science Based
Targets initiative (SBTi) (https://sciencebasedtargets.org/) ," explained
Büchter, Vice President Global Sustainability at Yanfeng. "The automotive
industry remains a major driver of CO2 emissions. As part of an industry which
has a considerable impact on global warming, we need to act now in order to meet
the targets of the Paris Agreement established in2015. By setting science-based
targets as a binding framework, we have made a concrete, public, and verifiable
promise to the environment, society, and our customers."
emissions for its global interiors business have now been confirmed by the
Science Based Targets initiative. With this, the company commits to make a
scientifically based contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030
in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.
"For the reduction of emissions, we have deliberately adopted scientific-based
targets, which are verified by the internationally recognized Science Based
Targets initiative (SBTi) (https://sciencebasedtargets.org/) ," explained
Büchter, Vice President Global Sustainability at Yanfeng. "The automotive
industry remains a major driver of CO2 emissions. As part of an industry which
has a considerable impact on global warming, we need to act now in order to meet
the targets of the Paris Agreement established in2015. By setting science-based
targets as a binding framework, we have made a concrete, public, and verifiable
promise to the environment, society, and our customers."
By 2030, Yanfeng commits to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions from its
own production, its fleet of vehicles (scope 1) and from purchased energy (scope
2) by 50% in comparison with the baseline year 2019. With this, both segments
will make a contribution to the limitation of global warming to 1.5°C and are
therefore in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement.
Yanfeng has multiple examples of success. To reduce its emissions, the company
utilizes power from renewable sources, including photovoltaic systems, for all
of its plants in Europe and South Africa.
The company has also committed to a 27.5% reduction of scope 3 emissions by 2030
from upstream and downstream supply chains, including purchased raw materials
and services, business travel, employee commuting, production and the disposal
of products, as well as logistics. These targets are applicable for all company
locations in Europe, South Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Asia.
"Because we have determined the carbon footprint of our company, we know where
we need to take action to reduce our emissions. Together with our commitment to
scientifically validated targets we are creating the framework for our
environmental sustainability strategy. However, we can only achieve these
targets in collaboration with all of our partners in our value chain,"
emphasized Gunnar Büchter.
The Science Based Targets initiative was founded in 2015 by the CDP (formerly
the Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World
Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It provides
companies with a clearly defined framework for reducing emissions according to
the latest climate science and the targets of the Paris Climate Protection
Agreement, in order to make a contribution to limiting global warming.
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,
exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more
than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical
team of 4,200 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,
with full capabilities including engineering & software development, design and
user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight
technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility concepts and
provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
For further information please contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5672493
OTS: Yanfeng
own production, its fleet of vehicles (scope 1) and from purchased energy (scope
2) by 50% in comparison with the baseline year 2019. With this, both segments
will make a contribution to the limitation of global warming to 1.5°C and are
therefore in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement.
Yanfeng has multiple examples of success. To reduce its emissions, the company
utilizes power from renewable sources, including photovoltaic systems, for all
of its plants in Europe and South Africa.
The company has also committed to a 27.5% reduction of scope 3 emissions by 2030
from upstream and downstream supply chains, including purchased raw materials
and services, business travel, employee commuting, production and the disposal
of products, as well as logistics. These targets are applicable for all company
locations in Europe, South Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Asia.
"Because we have determined the carbon footprint of our company, we know where
we need to take action to reduce our emissions. Together with our commitment to
scientifically validated targets we are creating the framework for our
environmental sustainability strategy. However, we can only achieve these
targets in collaboration with all of our partners in our value chain,"
emphasized Gunnar Büchter.
The Science Based Targets initiative was founded in 2015 by the CDP (formerly
the Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World
Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It provides
companies with a clearly defined framework for reducing emissions according to
the latest climate science and the targets of the Paris Climate Protection
Agreement, in order to make a contribution to limiting global warming.
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,
exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more
than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical
team of 4,200 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,
with full capabilities including engineering & software development, design and
user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight
technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility concepts and
provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
For further information please contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5672493
OTS: Yanfeng
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 69 | 0 |