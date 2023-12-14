Yanfeng has set company targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions / Science Based Targets initiative validates Yanfeng emissions reduction targets (FOTO)

NEUSS (ots) - Yanfeng's short-term targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas

emissions for its global interiors business have now been confirmed by the

Science Based Targets initiative. With this, the company commits to make a

scientifically based contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030

in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.



"For the reduction of emissions, we have deliberately adopted scientific-based

targets, which are verified by the internationally recognized Science Based

Targets initiative (SBTi) (https://sciencebasedtargets.org/) ," explained

Büchter, Vice President Global Sustainability at Yanfeng. "The automotive

industry remains a major driver of CO2 emissions. As part of an industry which

has a considerable impact on global warming, we need to act now in order to meet

the targets of the Paris Agreement established in2015. By setting science-based

targets as a binding framework, we have made a concrete, public, and verifiable

promise to the environment, society, and our customers."





By 2030, Yanfeng commits to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions from itsown production, its fleet of vehicles (scope 1) and from purchased energy (scope2) by 50% in comparison with the baseline year 2019. With this, both segmentswill make a contribution to the limitation of global warming to 1.5°C and aretherefore in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement.Yanfeng has multiple examples of success. To reduce its emissions, the companyutilizes power from renewable sources, including photovoltaic systems, for allof its plants in Europe and South Africa.The company has also committed to a 27.5% reduction of scope 3 emissions by 2030from upstream and downstream supply chains, including purchased raw materialsand services, business travel, employee commuting, production and the disposalof products, as well as logistics. These targets are applicable for all companylocations in Europe, South Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Asia."Because we have determined the carbon footprint of our company, we know wherewe need to take action to reduce our emissions. Together with our commitment toscientifically validated targets we are creating the framework for ourenvironmental sustainability strategy. However, we can only achieve thesetargets in collaboration with all of our partners in our value chain,"emphasized Gunnar Büchter.The Science Based Targets initiative was founded in 2015 by the CDP (formerlythe Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), WorldResources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It providescompanies with a clearly defined framework for reducing emissions according tothe latest climate science and the targets of the Paris Climate ProtectionAgreement, in order to make a contribution to limiting global warming.About YanfengYanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has morethan 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technicalteam of 4,200 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,with full capabilities including engineering & software development, design anduser experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweighttechnology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility concepts andprovide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visithttp://www.yanfeng.com .For further information please contact:Yanfeng InternationalJagenbergstraße 141468 NeussGermanyAstrid SchafmeisterTel.: +49 2131 609-3028E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5672493OTS: Yanfeng