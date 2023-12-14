Major Shift in ANDRITZ Executive Board: What's Next?

Domenico Iacovelli has resigned from his position on the Executive Board of ANDRITZ, effective December 31, 2023.

Iacovelli played a key role in overseeing the Metals business area and was involved in the restructuring of the Schuler Group, as well as the company's entry into the battery technology and green hydrogen markets.

Joachim Schönbeck, President and CEO of ANDRITZ GROUP, thanked Iacovelli for his commitment and performance and wished him well in his future career.

Effective January 1, 2024, Joachim Schönbeck will assume the responsibilities previously held by Iacovelli on the Executive Board.

ANDRITZ is an international technology group that offers a wide range of innovative solutions for various industries and end markets, with a focus on sustainability.

The company is a global market leader in its four business areas: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Andritz is on 29.02.2024.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 53,53EUR and was up +1,90 % compared with the previous day.






