Ina Invest Anticipates Market-Driven Adjustment in Real Estate Portfolio Value
Ina Invest Holding AG, a Swiss real estate firm, anticipates a market-driven adjustment to its property portfolio's valuation, with preliminary estimates indicating a -2.5% correction from the previous year.
- Ina Invest Holding AG expects a market-driven valuation adjustment of its real estate portfolio.
- The provisional valuations of its real estate portfolio as at 31 December 2023 indicate a market-driven correction of around -2.5% compared to the previous year.
- This correction impacts earnings but not cash and is in line with the general market trend.
- Despite positive operating developments and results in the 2023 financial year, the correction is expected to lead to a negative annual result of approximately CHF 15 million.
- Detailed information on the 2023 financial year will be provided by Ina Invest on 27 February 2024.
- Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that focuses on developing sustainable spaces and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ina Invest Holding is on 26.02.2024.
