The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ina Invest Holding is on 26.02.2024.

Ina Invest Holding AG, a Swiss real estate firm, anticipates a market-driven adjustment to its property portfolio's valuation, with preliminary estimates indicating a -2.5% correction from the previous year.

Ina Invest Anticipates Market-Driven Adjustment in Real Estate Portfolio Value

