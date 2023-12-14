Symrise AG: Revealing 2023 Sales and Profitability Growth Prospects

Symrise AG has updated its sales and profitability forecast for 2023.

The company now expects an organic growth of over 7% for 2023, exceeding the previous forecast of 5 to 7%.

Sales for the full year are expected to amount to around € 4.7 billion.

Symrise now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19 to 19.5%, slightly below the previous forecast of around 20%.

The company confirms long-term targets of annual organic growth of 5 to 7% (CAGR) by 2028 and a profitability (EBITDA margin) target corridor of 20 to 23%.

Detailed results for the full year 2023 will be announced on March 6, 2024.

The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Symrise is on 06.03.2024.

The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 104,80EUR and was down -1,85 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 103,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,15 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 16.781,00PKT (-0,57 %).





