    checkAd

    California, USA Orange County Transportation Authority upgrades one of the busiest corridors in the country

    Wien/Duluth (ots) -

    - Trailblazer for SoCal opens New Toll Express Lanes
    - Up to 400.000 daily commuters, nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural
    day

    On December 1st, Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) opened the I-405
    Express Lanes system designed and built by Kapsch TrafficCom.

    The I-405 Express Lanes system marks a historic milestone for OCTA, heralding
    the integration of cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking infrastructure
    solutions. Spearheaded by Kapsch TrafficCom, this state-of-the-art system
    showcases the FasTrak® transponder, providing commuters with an array of options
    including HOV3+ and time of day features. The implementation of the 6C protocol
    and hardware stands as a testament to the project's technological prowess,
    ensuring seamless operations and enhanced user experiences.

    Embracing a vision that transcends conventional transportation norms, OCTA took
    the lead in advocating tolling initiatives in California. JB Kendrick, President
    North America at Kapsch TrafficCom, lauded the collaborative efforts, stating, "
    Our design team's ability to surmount complex challenges and continually refine
    our solutions to align with the unique geography of our clients is truly
    remarkable. We enjoy solving complex issues and continuing to improve our
    solutions as we customize them to fit our customer's unique geography ."

    The I-405, a vital artery in Southern California's bustling highway network,
    accommodates a staggering volume of up to 400,000 daily commuters. Notably,
    Kapsch TrafficCom delivered the system and showcased unparalleled efficiency by
    completing the project ahead of schedule. Commencing regular operations on
    December 1st, OCTA processed nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural day,
    underscoring the system's immediate impact on streamlining commuting
    experiences.

    The 405 Express Lanes is one component of OCTA's overall 16-mile I-405
    Improvement Project. With new lanes, bridges, ramps, and enhancements to
    surrounding city streets, the voter-approved project supports OCTA's mission to
    deliver a balanced and sustainable transportation network for all those who
    live, work and visit Orange County.

    More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom (https://www.kapsch.net/en/press)

    Contact:

    Sandra Bijelic
    Head of Corporate Communications
    Kapsch TrafficCom AG
    Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
    P +43 664 628 1720
    mailto:sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/5672674
    OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  69   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    California, USA Orange County Transportation Authority upgrades one of the busiest corridors in the country - Trailblazer for SoCal opens New Toll Express Lanes - Up to 400.000 daily commuters, nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural day On December 1st, Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) opened the I-405 Express Lanes system designed …

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Disclaimer