California, USA Orange County Transportation Authority upgrades one of the busiest corridors in the country
- Trailblazer for SoCal opens New Toll Express Lanes
- Up to 400.000 daily commuters, nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural
day
On December 1st, Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) opened the I-405
Express Lanes system designed and built by Kapsch TrafficCom.
The I-405 Express Lanes system marks a historic milestone for OCTA, heralding
the integration of cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking infrastructure
solutions. Spearheaded by Kapsch TrafficCom, this state-of-the-art system
showcases the FasTrak® transponder, providing commuters with an array of options
including HOV3+ and time of day features. The implementation of the 6C protocol
and hardware stands as a testament to the project's technological prowess,
ensuring seamless operations and enhanced user experiences.
Embracing a vision that transcends conventional transportation norms, OCTA took
the lead in advocating tolling initiatives in California. JB Kendrick, President
North America at Kapsch TrafficCom, lauded the collaborative efforts, stating, "
Our design team's ability to surmount complex challenges and continually refine
our solutions to align with the unique geography of our clients is truly
remarkable. We enjoy solving complex issues and continuing to improve our
solutions as we customize them to fit our customer's unique geography ."
The I-405, a vital artery in Southern California's bustling highway network,
accommodates a staggering volume of up to 400,000 daily commuters. Notably,
Kapsch TrafficCom delivered the system and showcased unparalleled efficiency by
completing the project ahead of schedule. Commencing regular operations on
December 1st, OCTA processed nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural day,
underscoring the system's immediate impact on streamlining commuting
experiences.
The 405 Express Lanes is one component of OCTA's overall 16-mile I-405
Improvement Project. With new lanes, bridges, ramps, and enhancements to
surrounding city streets, the voter-approved project supports OCTA's mission to
deliver a balanced and sustainable transportation network for all those who
live, work and visit Orange County.
More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom (https://www.kapsch.net/en/press)
Contact:
Sandra Bijelic
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 664 628 1720
mailto:sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/5672674
OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom
