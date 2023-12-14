Wien/Duluth (ots) -



- Trailblazer for SoCal opens New Toll Express Lanes

- Up to 400.000 daily commuters, nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural

day



On December 1st, Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) opened the I-405

Express Lanes system designed and built by Kapsch TrafficCom.





The I-405 Express Lanes system marks a historic milestone for OCTA, heraldingthe integration of cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking infrastructuresolutions. Spearheaded by Kapsch TrafficCom, this state-of-the-art systemshowcases the FasTrak® transponder, providing commuters with an array of optionsincluding HOV3+ and time of day features. The implementation of the 6C protocoland hardware stands as a testament to the project's technological prowess,ensuring seamless operations and enhanced user experiences.Embracing a vision that transcends conventional transportation norms, OCTA tookthe lead in advocating tolling initiatives in California. JB Kendrick, PresidentNorth America at Kapsch TrafficCom, lauded the collaborative efforts, stating, "Our design team's ability to surmount complex challenges and continually refineour solutions to align with the unique geography of our clients is trulyremarkable. We enjoy solving complex issues and continuing to improve oursolutions as we customize them to fit our customer's unique geography ."The I-405, a vital artery in Southern California's bustling highway network,accommodates a staggering volume of up to 400,000 daily commuters. Notably,Kapsch TrafficCom delivered the system and showcased unparalleled efficiency bycompleting the project ahead of schedule. Commencing regular operations onDecember 1st, OCTA processed nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural day,underscoring the system's immediate impact on streamlining commutingexperiences.The 405 Express Lanes is one component of OCTA's overall 16-mile I-405Improvement Project. With new lanes, bridges, ramps, and enhancements tosurrounding city streets, the voter-approved project supports OCTA's mission todeliver a balanced and sustainable transportation network for all those wholive, work and visit Orange County.More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom (https://www.kapsch.net/en/press)Contact:Sandra BijelicHead of Corporate CommunicationsKapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, AustriaP +43 664 628 1720mailto:sandra.bijelic@kapsch.netAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/5672674OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom