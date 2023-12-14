LION E-Mobility AG Unveils Q3 2023 Financials & Updates FY 2023 Forecast
LION E-Mobility AG has unveiled its Q3 2023 financial results, updating its fiscal year guidance and projecting revenues to surpass EUR 55 million, despite facing some challenges.
- LION E-Mobility AG has published its unaudited financial figures for the third quarter of 2023 and updated its guidance for the fiscal year 2023.
- The company expects its FY 2023 revenues to exceed EUR 55 million, supported by strong sales development in Q4.
- Despite incurring extraordinary costs, LION achieved positive EBITDA after 9 months, demonstrating its commitment to financial sustainability and operational efficiency.
- Revenues for the first 9 months of 2023 were lower than the same period in 2022 due to destocking and production ramp-up.
- LION has made progress in the development of immersion cooling technology, with successful testing of functional prototypes by a large OEM.
- The company will soon announce the appointment of a new CEO and will increase its focus on investor relations activities, including the release of a new IR deck and website in Q1 2024.
0,00 %
-3,21 %
+2,26 %
-21,98 %
-52,74 %
+50,83 %
ISIN:CH0560888270WKN:A2QH97
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 85 | 0 |