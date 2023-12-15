Stabilus SE Affirms Preliminary FY2023 Figures, Proposes €1.75 Dividend per Share
Stabilus SE has released its finalised financial results for FY2023, revealing a revenue increase of 8.9% to €1,215.3 million, and an adjusted EBIT of €158.4 million, marking a 13.0% margin.
- Stabilus SE confirmed its preliminary figures for FY2023, with revenue growth of 8.9% to €1,215.3 million, compared to €1,116.3 million in FY2022.
- The company's adjusted EBIT for FY2023 was €158.4 million, compared to €156.2 million in the previous year, representing a margin of 13.0%.
- Profit for FY2023 was €103.3 million, slightly lower than the €104.3 million reported in FY2022. However, adjusted free cash flow significantly increased to €107.3 million, up from €81.7 million in FY2022.
- Stabilus SE forecasts revenue of €1.4 billion to €1.5 billion for FY2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13% to 14%. This forecast assumes the consolidation of DESTACO from March 2024 and includes expected integration costs.
- The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of €1.75 per share at the Annual General Meeting, the same amount as in FY2022.
- The company experienced revenue growth in all regions in FY2023, with the Americas seeing the highest growth at 16.3% year-on-year.
The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Stabilus is on 15.12.2023.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.193,65PKT (+2,30 %).
+2,71 %
+3,98 %
-2,73 %
+15,96 %
-4,77 %
+10,41 %
ISIN:DE000STAB1L8WKN:STAB1L
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 37 | 0 |