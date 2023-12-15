EXASOL Triumphs with Major Financial Contracts through Exasol Espresso

Exasol AG has won a series of major contracts in the financial services sector

The company has signed new business with five financial services customers, totaling more than EUR 3.0 million

Exasol will become the Group-wide standard for analytics processes for a leading German financial services provider

Exasol has also won a leading U.S. financial services provider as a new customer, using Exasol as an accelerator for data analytics in a public cloud environment

The mentioned business wins constitute a major expansion of Exasol's presence in the financial sector

The outlook for the financial year remains unchanged, with ARR expected to be between EUR 41 and 42 million by the end of the year.

The next important date, HIT Conference, at EXASOL is on 08.02.2024.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,9500EUR and was up +6,40 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,68 % since publication.





