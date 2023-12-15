EXASOL Triumphs with Major Financial Contracts through Exasol Espresso
Exasol AG has made significant strides in the financial services sector, securing a series of major contracts and expanding its presence significantly.
- Exasol AG has won a series of major contracts in the financial services sector
- The company has signed new business with five financial services customers, totaling more than EUR 3.0 million
- Exasol will become the Group-wide standard for analytics processes for a leading German financial services provider
- Exasol has also won a leading U.S. financial services provider as a new customer, using Exasol as an accelerator for data analytics in a public cloud environment
- The mentioned business wins constitute a major expansion of Exasol's presence in the financial sector
- The outlook for the financial year remains unchanged, with ARR expected to be between EUR 41 and 42 million by the end of the year.
