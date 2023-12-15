Prepared for the future - Analyst meeting feedback



Topic: MLP recently hosted its annual analyst meeting and gave insights into strategic developments:



Advanced digitalization: On group level as well as for all MLP consultants, the company has invested heavily into its digitalization. For example, AI enabled robotic process automations significantly reduced the time spent on daily and repetitive tasks for MLP consultants, increasing operating efficiency and giving the consultants more time for valuable sales activities. On the customer side, the newly launched web- and mobile app 'Financial Home' gives customers a full overview of all their assets, including

third party insurance contracts, brokerage- and bank accounts. This should mitigate potential churn to insurtechs as well as create lock in effects and a better user experience for MLP customers.



Managing demography: MLP's new 'trainee program' started in July '23 and aims to attract the new generation of MLP consultants. With a meaningful part of consultants aged above 55 years, the constant and reliable inflow of new consultants is a major priority in the coming years in order to find well-suited successors if old consultants retire. This is especially important, as clients are more prone to churn if their consultant retires without a suitable successor due to the personal relationship. Hence, MLP plans to attract more than 500 new consultants in the mid-term, which seems achievable given c. 100 new hires in FY' 23e and c. 200 planned for FY '24e.



M&A strategy: With RVM already in the group, MLP aims to expand its reach into industrial insurance brokerage segment. with the goal to lift notable synergies across the group. However, this is a highly fragmented but strongly consolidating market which is why valuations are still too high to acquire targets at reasonable prices.



Regulatory environment: MLP feels very comfortable with the current regulations and looks optimistically into the future: (1) the proposed comission ban (on EU level) has been removed in May, (2) Germany aims to reform the tax-priviledged private old-age provision which should create demand for consultancy and (3) the proposed tax incentives for real estate investments by changing the depreciation method should foster demand for real estate brokerage as well as development, where

MLP focuses on retirement homes.



All in all, MLP seems to well prepared for the future. BUY with unchanged PT of EUR 11.00 (FCFY' 24e).



