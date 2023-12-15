Energiekontor AG Boosts 2023 Earnings Forecast: A Game-Changer in Energy Sector
Energiekontor AG, a German renewable energy firm, has revised its 2023 earnings forecast upwards, largely due to a successful wind park project sale in Scotland.
- Energiekontor AG, a German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks, has raised its earnings forecast for the 2023 financial year.
- The company's previous forecast, confirmed on 13 November 2023, predicted a 10 to 20 percent year-on-year increase in Group earnings before taxes (EBT) for 2023.
- This increase was based on the 2022 financial year's EBT of 62.9 million euros.
- The revised forecast, however, expects Group EBT to be between 80 and 100 million euros in 2023, a rise of around 30 to 60 percent compared to the previous year.
- This change is largely due to the successful sale of a wind park project in Scotland.
- The company plans to publish its business figures for the 2023 financial year on 28 March 2024.
