Energiekontor AG Boosts 2023 Earnings Forecast: A Game-Changer in Energy Sector

Energiekontor AG, a German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks, has raised its earnings forecast for the 2023 financial year.

The company's previous forecast, confirmed on 13 November 2023, predicted a 10 to 20 percent year-on-year increase in Group earnings before taxes (EBT) for 2023.

This increase was based on the 2022 financial year's EBT of 62.9 million euros.

The revised forecast, however, expects Group EBT to be between 80 and 100 million euros in 2023, a rise of around 30 to 60 percent compared to the previous year.

This change is largely due to the successful sale of a wind park project in Scotland.

The company plans to publish its business figures for the 2023 financial year on 28 March 2024.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 73,75EUR and was up +4,83 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.608,67PKT (+0,69 %).





