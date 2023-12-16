HomeToGo Secures Majority Stake in KMW Reisen and Super Urlaub GmbH

The next important date, FY 2023 & Q4 2023 Financial Results (Annual Report 2023) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 26.03.2024.

In a strategic move, HomeToGo SE has taken a controlling interest in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH, marking a significant expansion in its portfolio.

