HomeToGo Secures Majority Stake in KMW Reisen and Super Urlaub GmbH
In a strategic move, HomeToGo SE has taken a controlling interest in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH, marking a significant expansion in its portfolio.
- HomeToGo SE has acquired a majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH.
- The acquisition includes a 51% majority stake in the combined business.
- The combined business will include brands such as kurz-mal-weg.de, kurzurlaub.de and kurzurlaub.at.
- HomeToGo agreed to a consideration paid of around €31M, with approximately €6M to be paid with Class A Shares of HomeToGo SE.
- The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in early January 2024.
- The acquired businesses expect to generate unaudited pro-forma revenues of around €30M in the calendar year 2023.
The next important date, FY 2023 & Q4 2023 Financial Results (Annual Report 2023) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 26.03.2024.
ISIN:LU2290523658WKN:A2QM3K
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
