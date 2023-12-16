HomeToGo Buys Majority Stake in KMW & Super Urlaub, Boosting Vacation Bundle Offers

The next important date, FY 2023 & Q4 2023 Financial Results (Annual Report 2023) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 26.03.2024.

In a strategic move to enhance its vacation rental marketplace, HomeToGo SE has acquired a majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH, adding thematic travel bundles to its offerings.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar