HomeToGo Buys Majority Stake in KMW & Super Urlaub, Boosting Vacation Bundle Offers
In a strategic move to enhance its vacation rental marketplace, HomeToGo SE has acquired a majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH, adding thematic travel bundles to its offerings.
- HomeToGo SE has acquired a majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH.
- The acquisition will enrich HomeToGo's vacation rental marketplace with thematic travel bundles.
- The purchase price for the acquisition is approximately €31M, with €6M paid in Class A Shares of HomeToGo SE.
- The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in early January 2024.
- The acquired businesses are expected to generate revenues of around €30M in FY/23.
- The acquisition will allow HomeToGo to strengthen its marketplace and attract a growing segment of travelers interested in short city breaks, wellness, and dining.
The next important date, FY 2023 & Q4 2023 Financial Results (Annual Report 2023) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 26.03.2024.
