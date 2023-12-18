thyssenkrupp Nucera Soars High in Financial Year 2022/2023
Experiencing a robust surge in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, thyssenkrupp nucera demonstrated a dynamic and profitable growth trajectory, driven by successful project execution and strategic growth implementation.
- thyssenkrupp nucera had strong growth in the 2022/2023 financial year
- The company achieved dynamic and profitable growth through successful project execution and progress in implementing the growth strategy
- Order intake in the chlor-alkali business reached a record high
- Sales increased significantly due to strong growth in the area of water electrolysis for green hydrogen production
- Strong profit growth was a result of high sales growth in the water electrolysis business, improved project mix, and enhanced project execution in both chlor-alkali and water electrolysis businesses
- thyssenkrupp nucera expects high sales growth for the 2023/2024 financial year, but a significant decline in earnings due to start-up costs associated with the water electrolysis business
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.606,26PKT (+0,67 %).
+0,19 %
+0,32 %
-1,91 %
-22,23 %
-6,99 %
ISIN:DE000NCA0001WKN:NCA000
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 113 | 0 |