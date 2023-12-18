All for One Group SE Reports Significant Sales Growth in FY 2022/23, Completes Restructuring, Proposes €1.45 Dividend
All for One Group SE, a leading provider of SAP conversions and cloud business in Central and Eastern Europe, has reported a significant sales growth in the fiscal year 2022/23, post its successful restructuring.
- All for One Group SE confirmed its preliminary results, showing considerable sales growth in the financial year 2022/23.
- The company completed its restructuring programme and proposed a dividend of EUR 1.45 per share.
- Sales increased by 8% to EUR 488.0 million, with the share of recurring revenues growing to 55%.
- The company's growth was driven by SAP conversions and cloud business, making it a leading provider of SAP conversions and SAP cloud business in Central and Eastern Europe.
- Earnings per share increased to EUR 2.23, despite the restructuring programme pushing EBIT before M&A effects down to EUR 17.7 million.
- The company confirmed its guidance for further growth and improved profitability in the financial year 2023/24.
The next important date, Analyst event, at All for One Group is on 18.12.2023.
