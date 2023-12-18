All for One Group SE Reports Significant Sales Growth in FY 2022/23, Completes Restructuring, Proposes €1.45 Dividend

The next important date, Analyst event, at All for One Group is on 18.12.2023.

All for One Group SE, a leading provider of SAP conversions and cloud business in Central and Eastern Europe, has reported a significant sales growth in the fiscal year 2022/23, post its successful restructuring.

