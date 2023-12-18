GRAMMER AG: Q4 2023 Earnings Plunge, Full-Year Forecast Withdrawn
In a surprising turn of events, GRAMMER AG's Q4 2023 earnings have taken a significant dip compared to the previous year. Despite this setback, the company remains optimistic about its overall performance.
- GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in Q4 2023 is significantly below the previous year's level
- The full-year forecast for operating EBIT is not achievable from the current perspective
- Despite this, GRAMMER AG expects operating EBIT to be significantly above the previous year's level
- The forecast for Group revenue of around EUR 2.2 billion is likely to be achieved
- The Operating EBIT in Q4 2023 is burdened by higher costs due to volatile plant capacity utilization, currency losses, and a sharp rise in personnel costs
- As negotiations with customers on compensation to offset inflation-related cost increases are still pending, no new forecast for the full year 2023 can be provided at this time.
-0,90 %
-6,78 %
-9,09 %
-12,00 %
+5,26 %
-47,37 %
-68,52 %
-68,49 %
-15,63 %
ISIN:DE0005895403WKN:589540
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
Wertpapier
