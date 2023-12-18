Ireland Leads New Global Ranking for Residential Property Investment for 2024
Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - In the inaugural release of the "Housearch
Investment Index", Ireland has topped the ranking of destinations for
residential property investment in 2024. This comprehensive index evaluates the
investment attractiveness of residential property markets in 50 countries.
Joining Ireland in the European spotlight are Cyprus (2nd globally), Malta (6th
globally), Bulgaria (10th globally), and Portugal (12th globally), each offering
distinct investment advantages.
Ireland's position at the top of this new index reflects the country's resilient
property market, the strong and efficient legal system, and a booming economy. A
housing construction shortfall following the property and banking crisis 15
years ago has led to fundamental constraints in supply, resulting in rising
house prices and higher rents. Ireland's gross rental yield of around 8.5% are
third highest in the world and the highest in Europe. The median dwelling price
in Ireland has seen a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7% over the
last decade, reaching a median price of EUR323,000 in October 2023.
Mark Wilson, Adviser to CEO and Head of Research at Housearch, said:
"In many countries residential property markets are now cooling down due to
higher interest rates, but our Investment Index offers a view of where the
investment opportunities in the coming year look most promising. Ireland stands
out for its lower-risk high rent yields combination even after rental income
being adjusted for local rental income tax. 2024 brings a good chance to buy in
the relative dip in real prices growth prompted, among other factors by the
cancelation of the 'golden visa' program for non-EU foreigners. I would also
recommend moving fast as the Irish government, tackling the housing
affordability issue, may look into following the examples of other countries,
such as the UK, which has recently introduced an extra stump duty for
foreigners, and Canada which starting from 2023 imposed a ban on foreign
investment in residential property.
Cyprus, ranked second in Europe, with average gross rental yields of about 5-6%.
Other top European markets include Malta, Bulgaria, and Portugal. Portugal, in
particular, has seen a steady rise in housing prices, with an 8.17% increase in
dwelling prices in the year to October 2023, according to the Instituto Nacional
de Estatistica.
The Housearch Investment Index is designed to offer insights into the
opportunities and risks of investing in foreign property markets to private
buy-to-rent investors.
The complete Housearch Investment Index and detailed country rankings are
available on the Housearch website. For more information, investors and
interested parties are encouraged to visit https://housearch.com/markets/ .
About Housearch
Housearch is a leading global online platform specializing in residential
properties, primarily focusing on newly constructed properties sold directly by
developers or builders. Launched in 2022 It features an extensive listing of
over 4000 new properties in popular investment destinations like the UAE,
Turkey, and Thailand.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ireland-leads-
new-global-ranking-for-residential-property-investment-for-2024-302017346.html
Contact:
+971 50 976 2455,
pr@housearch.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172957/5674931
OTS: Housearch
