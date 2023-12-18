Ireland Leads New Global Ranking for Residential Property Investment for 2024

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - In the inaugural release of the "Housearch

Investment Index", Ireland has topped the ranking of destinations for

residential property investment in 2024. This comprehensive index evaluates the

investment attractiveness of residential property markets in 50 countries.



Joining Ireland in the European spotlight are Cyprus (2nd globally), Malta (6th

globally), Bulgaria (10th globally), and Portugal (12th globally), each offering

distinct investment advantages.





Ireland's position at the top of this new index reflects the country's resilientproperty market, the strong and efficient legal system, and a booming economy. Ahousing construction shortfall following the property and banking crisis 15years ago has led to fundamental constraints in supply, resulting in risinghouse prices and higher rents. Ireland's gross rental yield of around 8.5% arethird highest in the world and the highest in Europe. The median dwelling pricein Ireland has seen a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7% over thelast decade, reaching a median price of EUR323,000 in October 2023.Mark Wilson, Adviser to CEO and Head of Research at Housearch, said:"In many countries residential property markets are now cooling down due tohigher interest rates, but our Investment Index offers a view of where theinvestment opportunities in the coming year look most promising. Ireland standsout for its lower-risk high rent yields combination even after rental incomebeing adjusted for local rental income tax. 2024 brings a good chance to buy inthe relative dip in real prices growth prompted, among other factors by thecancelation of the 'golden visa' program for non-EU foreigners. I would alsorecommend moving fast as the Irish government, tackling the housingaffordability issue, may look into following the examples of other countries,such as the UK, which has recently introduced an extra stump duty forforeigners, and Canada which starting from 2023 imposed a ban on foreigninvestment in residential property.Cyprus, ranked second in Europe, with average gross rental yields of about 5-6%.Other top European markets include Malta, Bulgaria, and Portugal. Portugal, inparticular, has seen a steady rise in housing prices, with an 8.17% increase indwelling prices in the year to October 2023, according to the Instituto Nacionalde Estatistica.The Housearch Investment Index is designed to offer insights into theopportunities and risks of investing in foreign property markets to privatebuy-to-rent investors.The complete Housearch Investment Index and detailed country rankings areavailable on the Housearch website. For more information, investors andinterested parties are encouraged to visit https://housearch.com/markets/ .About HousearchHousearch is a leading global online platform specializing in residentialproperties, primarily focusing on newly constructed properties sold directly bydevelopers or builders. Launched in 2022 It features an extensive listing ofover 4000 new properties in popular investment destinations like the UAE,Turkey, and Thailand.View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ireland-leads-new-global-ranking-for-residential-property-investment-for-2024-302017346.htmlContact:+971 50 976 2455,pr@housearch.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172957/5674931OTS: Housearch