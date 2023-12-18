    checkAd

    Gulf Countries Dominate Top Positions in New Global Residential Property Investment Ranking for 2024

    Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - The inaugural "Housearch Investment Index" has
    highlighted the Gulf countries, with Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates,
    particularly Dubai, securing top positions for residential property investment
    in 2024. This trend underscores the region's appeal as a stable and reliable
    investment haven, especially amidst cooling property markets in Europe and North
    America due to expected "higher-for-longer" interest rates.

    The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, has long been a beacon for
    overseas property investment, renowned for its luxurious real estate offerings,
    favourable business environment, and near-zero tax regime. The recent influx of
    entrepreneurs and high-tech startups and high net worth foreigners, particularly
    post-Brexit as the attractiveness of London has been increasingly on the wane,
    has further invigorated Dubai's residential market.

    According to the Index's ranking, Oman and Qatar are also gaining traction,
    attracting global investors seeking reliable and stable cash flows. These
    markets are emerging as attractive alternatives to traditional investment
    destinations, offering promising opportunities for portfolio diversification.

    Mark Wilson, Adviser to CEO and Head of Research at Housearch, said:

    "Oman and Qatar's strong showing in our 2024 Index reflects a growing investor
    confidence in the Gulf region as a whole. With gross rental yields ranging from
    approximately 6% in Qatar to up to 10% in some areas of Dubai, these markets
    offer lucrative opportunities for those seeking stable returns in the current
    economic climate.

    The Housearch Investment Index is designed to help private real estate investors
    to assess the investment attractiveness of residential property markets in 50
    countries. The Index considers factors such as rental yields, peace and
    stability ratings, property rights, and economic growth rates. Its findings for
    2024 reflect a shifting landscape in global real estate investment, with the
    Gulf countries rising as key players.

    This development presents a notable opportunity for investors looking to
    diversify their portfolios and tap into emerging markets with high growth
    potential. The complete Housearch Investment Index and detailed country rankings
    are available on the Housearch website. For more information, investors and
    interested parties are encouraged to visit https://housearch.com/markets/ .

    About Housearch

    Housearch is a leading global online platform specializing in residential
    properties, primarily focusing on newly constructed properties sold directly by
    developers or builders. Launched in 2022 It features an extensive listing of
    over 4000 new properties in popular investment destinations like the UAE,
    Turkey, and Thailand.

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gulf-countries
    -dominate-top-positions-in-new-global-residential-property-investment-ranking-fo
    r-2024-302017350.html

    Contact:

    +971 50 976 2455,
    pr@housearch.com

