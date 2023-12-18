Gulf Countries Dominate Top Positions in New Global Residential Property Investment Ranking for 2024

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - The inaugural "Housearch Investment Index" has

highlighted the Gulf countries, with Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates,

particularly Dubai, securing top positions for residential property investment

in 2024. This trend underscores the region's appeal as a stable and reliable

investment haven, especially amidst cooling property markets in Europe and North

America due to expected "higher-for-longer" interest rates.



The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, has long been a beacon for

overseas property investment, renowned for its luxurious real estate offerings,

favourable business environment, and near-zero tax regime. The recent influx of

entrepreneurs and high-tech startups and high net worth foreigners, particularly

post-Brexit as the attractiveness of London has been increasingly on the wane,

has further invigorated Dubai's residential market.



