Gulf Countries Dominate Top Positions in New Global Residential Property Investment Ranking for 2024
Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - The inaugural "Housearch Investment Index" has
highlighted the Gulf countries, with Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates,
particularly Dubai, securing top positions for residential property investment
in 2024. This trend underscores the region's appeal as a stable and reliable
investment haven, especially amidst cooling property markets in Europe and North
America due to expected "higher-for-longer" interest rates.
The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, has long been a beacon for
overseas property investment, renowned for its luxurious real estate offerings,
favourable business environment, and near-zero tax regime. The recent influx of
entrepreneurs and high-tech startups and high net worth foreigners, particularly
post-Brexit as the attractiveness of London has been increasingly on the wane,
has further invigorated Dubai's residential market.
According to the Index's ranking, Oman and Qatar are also gaining traction,
attracting global investors seeking reliable and stable cash flows. These
markets are emerging as attractive alternatives to traditional investment
destinations, offering promising opportunities for portfolio diversification.
Mark Wilson, Adviser to CEO and Head of Research at Housearch, said:
"Oman and Qatar's strong showing in our 2024 Index reflects a growing investor
confidence in the Gulf region as a whole. With gross rental yields ranging from
approximately 6% in Qatar to up to 10% in some areas of Dubai, these markets
offer lucrative opportunities for those seeking stable returns in the current
economic climate.
The Housearch Investment Index is designed to help private real estate investors
to assess the investment attractiveness of residential property markets in 50
countries. The Index considers factors such as rental yields, peace and
stability ratings, property rights, and economic growth rates. Its findings for
2024 reflect a shifting landscape in global real estate investment, with the
Gulf countries rising as key players.
This development presents a notable opportunity for investors looking to
diversify their portfolios and tap into emerging markets with high growth
potential. The complete Housearch Investment Index and detailed country rankings
are available on the Housearch website. For more information, investors and
interested parties are encouraged to visit https://housearch.com/markets/ .
About Housearch
Housearch is a leading global online platform specializing in residential
properties, primarily focusing on newly constructed properties sold directly by
developers or builders. Launched in 2022 It features an extensive listing of
over 4000 new properties in popular investment destinations like the UAE,
Turkey, and Thailand.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gulf-countries
-dominate-top-positions-in-new-global-residential-property-investment-ranking-fo
r-2024-302017350.html
Contact:
+971 50 976 2455,
pr@housearch.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172957/5674932
OTS: Housearch
