Are Small and Mid Caps Poised for a Trend Reversal?
Amidst the turbulence of the pandemic and geopolitical strife, small and mid-cap stocks have been underperforming, facing a myriad of challenges. However, they now present a potential investment opportunity.
- Small and mid-cap stocks have fallen behind the total market since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The STOXX 50 index has advanced 17% in the past two years, while small and mid-cap stocks within the eurozone have lost 11% of their value.
- Small and mid-cap stocks were hit hard by factors such as the war in Ukraine, inflation, and rising interest rates.
- These stocks are trading at historically low levels and are currently at a discount to large caps.
- There is potential for small and mid caps to deliver better returns going forward, supported by a decline in inflationary pressure and a stable economic environment.
- The investment approach for the Entrepreneur family of funds focuses on top-quality companies with little debt and involvement in structural growth markets.
