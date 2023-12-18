HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Secures Deal on Financial Restructuring
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is set to undergo a financial restructuring following a newly agreed plan. This will involve loan adjustments, interest deferrals, extended project financing, and a €3.2m capital increase.
- HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has reached an agreement on financial restructuring.
- The agreement provides for the adjustment of loan and repayment structures, interest deferral options, and the prolongation of project financing.
- A capital increase of EUR 3.2 million will support the financial restructuring.
- The company will not propose any dividends or other distributions to shareholders during the restructuring period.
- The restructuring plan will be announced and published shortly.
- Investor relations contact: Elaine Heise, Investor Relations.
The next important date, Conference Call, at HELMA Eigenheimbau is on 21.12.2023.
ISIN:DE000A0EQ578WKN:A0EQ57
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
