    HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Secures Deal on Financial Restructuring

    HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is set to undergo a financial restructuring following a newly agreed plan. This will involve loan adjustments, interest deferrals, extended project financing, and a €3.2m capital increase.

    • HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has reached an agreement on financial restructuring.
    • The agreement provides for the adjustment of loan and repayment structures, interest deferral options, and the prolongation of project financing.
    • A capital increase of EUR 3.2 million will support the financial restructuring.
    • The company will not propose any dividends or other distributions to shareholders during the restructuring period.
    • The restructuring plan will be announced and published shortly.
    • Investor relations contact: Elaine Heise, Investor Relations.

    The next important date, Conference Call, at HELMA Eigenheimbau is on 21.12.2023.


