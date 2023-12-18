Metalcorp Group S.A.: Overwhelming Majority of Bondholders Approve Company's Proposals
In a significant move, Metalcorp Group S.A.'s bondholders have overwhelmingly approved all company-recommended resolutions, setting the stage for a consensual restructuring of the global metals and minerals service provider.
- Metalcorp Group S.A.'s bondholders have approved all proposed resolutions recommended by the company by a large majority.
- The resolutions include the appointment of Caledonian Management Consultants Ltd as common representative, the conversion of the 2021/2026 Notes into purchase rights to subscribe for new notes, the deferral of interest payments, and an amendment to the default provisions.
- The approval was given by a qualified majority of the votes cast, with approval rates ranging from 99.75% to 99.90%.
- Bonds with a nominal value of EUR 124.003 million were represented at the meeting, which exceeded the required quorum of at least 25%.
- The resolutions passed meet the conditions for a consensual restructuring of the Metalcorp Group, which is expected to be completed in February 2024.
- Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry, with business activities divided into the Aluminium and Bulk and Ferrous Sub-Group and the Metals & Concentrates Sub-Group.
+22,73 %
+22,73 %
+35,00 %
-32,50 %
-97,02 %
-98,65 %
ISIN:DE000A3KRAP3WKN:A3KRAP
