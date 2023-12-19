Evotec Secures $2.5M Grant for Global Health, Boosting iPSC-Derived Platform

Evotec SE has received a US$ 2.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The grant is for Evotec's teratogenicity platform, which uses human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology.

Evotec has joined the Global Health Discovery Collaboratory (GHDC), a network of researchers and technology platforms working to accelerate global health interventions.

The grant provides GHDC members with access to Evotec's high-throughput teratogenicity platform at no extra cost.

The teratogenicity platform allows for early and cost-effective evaluation of drug candidates, reducing the risk of missing human-specific teratogenic effects.

Evotec plans to combine its teratogenicity platform with other in-house A.I./M.L.-powered platforms for early in vitro teratogenicity prediction of drug candidates.

