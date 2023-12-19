Post-IPO, SCHOTT Pharma Surges with Robust Profit Growth, Exceeding Forecasts
In a triumphant close to fiscal year 2023, SCHOTT Pharma reported robust growth, exceeding expectations following its IPO. The company's strategic focus on high-value solutions and expansion of production capacities has paid off handsomely.
- SCHOTT Pharma reported strong profitable growth for the full fiscal year 2023, at the upper end of its guidance, following its IPO.
- The company saw a year-on-year increase in revenues of 9% to EUR 899m, supported by an increased share of revenue from high-margin high-value solutions.
- SCHOTT Pharma's EBITDA increased by 9% to EUR 239m, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 26.6%.
- The growth was facilitated by the expansion of the company's production capacities, particularly for drug delivery systems and new production lines for prefillable polymer syringes in Müllheim, Germany.
- SCHOTT Pharma was included in the SDAX on December 18, 2023, marking its first entry into the DAX family.
- The company will publish its full set of FY 2023 financial results on January 26, 2024.
