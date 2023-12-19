SPORTTOTAL Marks a Massively Successful First Year in the U.S. Market

SPORTTOTAL AG celebrates a successful first year in the U.S. through its subsidiary, STAIDIUM U.S.

STAIDIUM, launched in January 2023, achieved its goals of seven-digit revenues and being EBITDA positive for the year.

The streaming platform, STAIDIUM.net, has over 30,000 subscribers, thanks to several partnerships including with the St. Louis Sting, WAVE Sports Technology, Atlantic Hockey Federation, Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, Tier 1 Hockey Federation, and Legacy VTC.

STAIDIUM purchased the rights to events at each competitive court in the Legacy VTC facility, which hosts more than 14,000 matches annually.

The company has ongoing proof of concept agreements with organizations across a number of other sports, including figure skating, baseball, tennis, and pickleball.

With more than 250 camera installations scheduled for Q1 2024, the company is well-positioned to start the new year on a high note.

The price of SPORTTOTAL at the time of the news was 0,6450EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,88 % since publication.





