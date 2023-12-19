The Naga Group & Key Way Group Plan Business Merger with Capital Increase & Convertible Bond Issuance

The NAGA Group AG and Key Way Group Ltd. plan to merge through a non-cash capital increase and issuance of a convertible bond.

The merger will involve the contribution of all shares in the parent company of the Key Way Group by its shareholders to The NAGA Group AG in return for the issue of new The NAGA Group shares.

The NAGA Group AG plans to issue approximately 170 million new shares, giving Key Way Group shareholders a majority stake in The NAGA Group AG.

The managing partner of the Key Way Group, Mr. Octavian Patrascu, will be appointed Chairman of the Management Board of The NAGA Group AG.

The merger will be accompanied by the issue of a convertible bond without interest (zero coupon) with a term of 12 months and a total issue volume of up to EUR 8.2 million.

The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and the combined sales of the two groups are expected to be approximately USD 90 million with an EBITDA of approximately USD 6.5 million in this financial year.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at The Naga Group is on 21.12.2023.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 1,0360EUR and was down -1,99 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1180EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,92 % since publication.





