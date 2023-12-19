Octavian Patrascu Fuels NAGA-Capex.com Merger with $9M Investment in The Naga Group
NAGA Group AG is set to merge with Capex.com, creating a formidable Fintech platform. With a combined user base of 1.5 million, the merger promises significant revenue and cost synergies.
- NAGA Group AG announces merger with trading app Capex.com
- Octavian Patrascu, Founder of Capex, to inject USD 9 million into the company via a convertible bond
- The merger is expected to create a powerful and profitable Fintech platform with a collective user base of 1.5 million worldwide
- The joint group is projected to generate over USD 250 million in revenue over the next three years
- Immediate cost synergies of more than USD 10 million annually are expected
- The merger is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in Q2 2024
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at The Naga Group is on 21.12.2023.
The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 1,0460EUR and was down -1,04 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +9,75 % since publication.
+3,12 %
+5,93 %
+0,72 %
-8,09 %
-18,06 %
-72,29 %
-49,56 %
-63,68 %
ISIN:DE000A161NR7WKN:A161NR
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 73 | 0 |