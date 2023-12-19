Octavian Patrascu Fuels NAGA-Capex.com Merger with $9M Investment in The Naga Group

NAGA Group AG announces merger with trading app Capex.com

Octavian Patrascu, Founder of Capex, to inject USD 9 million into the company via a convertible bond

The merger is expected to create a powerful and profitable Fintech platform with a collective user base of 1.5 million worldwide

The joint group is projected to generate over USD 250 million in revenue over the next three years

Immediate cost synergies of more than USD 10 million annually are expected

The merger is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in Q2 2024

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at The Naga Group is on 21.12.2023.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 1,0460EUR and was down -1,04 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +9,75 % since publication.





