ZEISS concludes fiscal year for the first time with revenue over 10 billion (FOTO)
Oberkochen, Germany (ots) - - Exceptional growth with contributions from all
four segments
- Expenditure in research and development amounted to 15% of revenue
- Around 43,000 employees globally, up 11% on the prior year
- Around 3.5 billion euros in investments in infrastructure planned for the next
5 years worldwide - around 3 billion of which to be invested in Germany
- Transformation into a data- and process-driven organization
The ZEISS Group was able to continue its dynamic revenue growth with a growth
rate at the very high level of the prior year. In fiscal year 2022/23 (reporting
date: 30 September 2023), revenue rose to over 10 billion euros for the first
time in the company's history (prior year: 8.8 billion euros, up 15%). Earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also up on the previous year at 1.7
billion euros (prior year:1.6 billion euros). All four segments of the ZEISS
Group contributed to this growth despite the challenging market environment.
"We can look back on another very successful fiscal year. To be able to continue
this dynamic growth path in the future, we need to set the right course now. We
are doing this by investing huge sums in our further development," said Dr. Karl
Lamprecht, President and CEO of ZEISS. "Our success is based on our distinctive
innovative strength. To ensure this continues, we have invested 15% of revenue
in research and development, personnel development, and infrastructure - more
than ever before."
About ZEISS
ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the
fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS
Group generated annual revenue totaling 10 billion euros in its four segments
Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical
Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2023).
Contact:
Jörg Nitschke, Head of Corporate Brand, Communications and Public Affairs
Email: mailto:joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69120/5675633
OTS: Carl Zeiss AG
