Northern Data: Pioneering AI and Data Centre Technology Advancements
As a premier provider of high-performance computing solutions, Northern Data Group has broadened its horizons into the realms of generative AI cloud services and liquid-cooled data centre infrastructure.
- Northern Data Group is a specialist provider of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions.
- The group has expanded into generative artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services and liquid-cooled data centre infrastructure.
- Northern Data owns Europe's largest AI data hardware cluster and specialised data centre housing.
- Management guides to sales of €65-75m and an adjusted EBITDA loss of €5-20m in FY23.
- Management sees potential sales of €520-570m and adjusted EBITDA of €300-350m in FY25.
The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 25,10EUR and was up +4,47 % compared with the previous day.
