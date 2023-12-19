IONOS Group SE Unveils Future Outlook with 2024-2025 Guidance
IONOS Group SE has unveiled its financial projections for 2024 and 2025, forecasting a robust revenue growth and a promising increase in its EBITDA margin.
- IONOS Group SE has published its financial guidance for 2024 and 2025.
- The company expects a currency-adjusted revenue growth of approximately 11% for the fiscal year 2024.
- The Web Presence & Productivity business is expected to grow by 10 – 12% and the Cloud Solutions business by 15 – 17%.
- IONOS Group SE anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28.5% for 2024, which should generate an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 450 million.
- For 2025, the company predicts continued strong growth and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%.
- The EBITDA is adjusted for extraordinary expenses, including the replacement of systems of the United Internet Group, expenses in connection with employee incentive programs, expenses or recharges in connection with the IPO, and expenses in connection with reorganization and restructuring measures.
