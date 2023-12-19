IONOS Group SE Unveils Future Outlook with 2024-2025 Guidance
Anticipating a robust financial year ahead, IONOS Group SE projects an 11% currency-adjusted revenue growth for 2024, a significant leap from the predicted EUR 1.42 billion in 2023.
- IONOS Group SE plans currency-adjusted revenue growth of approximately 11% for fiscal year 2024, up from the forecasted EUR 1.42 billion in 2023.
- The Web Presence & Productivity business is expected to grow by 10 – 12% and the Cloud Solutions business by 15 – 17%.
- The increase in revenue forecast is based on stronger new customer acquisition, successful cross- and up-selling to existing customers, and new products in the area of artificial intelligence (AI).
- IONOS introduced new pricing structures in Q3 2023, which will gradually lead to higher value contributions.
- The company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28.5% for 2024, generating an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 450 million.
- For 2025, IONOS expects continued strong growth and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%.
ISIN:DE000A3E00M1WKN:A3E00M
