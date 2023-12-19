LTS receives $4.3 Million grant for the development of contraceptive Microneedle Array Patches (FOTO)

Andernach (ots) - LTS, a leading pharmaceutical technology company, announced

today that it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The

purpose of the grant is to support the development of microneedle array patches

(MAP) for self-administration of contraceptives for women in low- and

middle-income countries (LMICs). The grant will fund $4.3 million over a

duration of 25 months.



Poor access to contraceptives presents a significant burden for women living in

LMICs. According to a 2022 study, one in 14 women worldwide who want to use

contraceptives cannot access them*. This amounts to an unmet need of 162 million

women, the majority of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.





MAPs are an innovative drug delivery technology that offers advantages in comparison to established drug delivery applications for contraception such as fewer side effects and potentially improved bioavailability with therapeutic and cost benefits. The MAP contraceptive is planned as a long-acting application (6 month). In comparison to other existing long-acting forms it can be self-administered, is discreet and does not require healthcare provider visits.

Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, comments: "At LTS, we care passionately about bringing patient friendly drug delivery to people worldwide. We are honoured to receive support from the Gates Foundation in creating solutions for populations that would otherwise be at risk of being left behind. With this program, we aim to deliver improved access to contraception, boosting health and empowering women."

"The LTS MAP team is excited to have support from the Gates Foundation for the development of a long-acting contraceptive Microneedle Array Patch with LTS", said Dr. Frank Theobald, Head of MAP Program at LTS. "LTS has made great progress recently with respect to pre-clinical and clinical data, taking major steps towards the up-scaling and commercialization of the MAP technology. Based upon those progresses made, we would like to emphasize that our MAP technology is no longer a vision, but real alternative for drug delivery of small molecules, vaccines, biologics, and mRNA. Support from the foundation will help to develop the MAP technology further and bring it to the next level of maturity and it will allow women in LIMCs to get access to a reliable and effective way of contraception and improve their economic situation. That will support them in establishment of gender equality in their communities."

LTS has also received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support new formulation methods for mRNA, such as dissolvable microneedle array patches.

About LTS

We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP") for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China.

*Haakenstad A, Angelino O, Irvine C, Bhutta ZA, Bienhoff K, Bintz C, Causey K, Dirac MA, Fullman N, Gakidou E, Glucksman T, Hay SI, Henry NJ, Martopullo I, Mokdad AH, Mumford JE, Lim SS, Murray CJL, Lozano R. 2022. Measuring contraceptive method mix, prevalence, and demand satisfied by age and marital status in 204 countries and territories, 1970-2019: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. Online: The Lancet. Available at: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(22)00936-9/fulltext