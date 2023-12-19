WashTec Akt: Supervisory Board Shift - Dr. Blaschke Steps Down, Bellgardt Steps Up

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 32,00EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day. 4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,31 % since publication.

After nearly a decade, Dr. Günter Blaschke is stepping down from his role on the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, paving the way for Ulrich Bellgardt to take the helm from January 1, 2024.

