WashTec Akt: Supervisory Board Shift - Dr. Blaschke Steps Down, Bellgardt Steps Up
After nearly a decade, Dr. Günter Blaschke is stepping down from his role on the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, paving the way for Ulrich Bellgardt to take the helm from January 1, 2024.
- Dr. Günter Blaschke is stepping down from the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG after almost 10 years
- Ulrich Bellgardt will take over as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective January 1, 2024
- Ulrich Bellgardt has a background in engineering and has held CEO positions in Germany, Switzerland, and the USA
- WashTec AG has undergone fundamental restructuring and is strategically well positioned for sustainable growth, profitability, and digitalization
- Under Dr. Günter Blaschke's leadership, WashTec AG has seen an increase in revenue from €303m in 2014 to €482m in 2022, as well as an increase in earnings and high EBIT margins
- Dr. Günter Blaschke will remain a loyal shareholder and Ulrich Bellgardt's election allows for an orderly handover and continuation of the company's partnership with the Management Board
The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 32,00EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,31 % since publication.
-1,00 %
-0,47 %
-5,91 %
-4,14 %
-8,80 %
-29,92 %
-45,84 %
+200,44 %
+183,31 %
ISIN:DE0007507501WKN:750750
