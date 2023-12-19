1&1 Stocks Soar: Positive Outlook Projected for 2024
In a promising financial forecast, 1&1 AG, a leading German telecommunications provider, anticipates a 4% rise in service revenue for 2024. The company also projects a robust EBITDA growth of around 10%.
- 1&1 AG forecasts an increase in service revenue of approximately 4 percent for the financial year 2024
- The company's EBITDA growth is expected to be around 10 percent
- 1&1 AG plans to continue investing in the expansion of its mobile communications network
- The cash capex is expected to be approximately 20 percent higher than in the current year
- 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Montabaur, Germany, and is a member of the United Internet AG Group
- The company offers a comprehensive tariff portfolio in its 5G mobile network and high-performance broadband connections based on the 1&1 Versatel fiber-optic transport network.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 16,500EUR and was up +3,19 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,560EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.768,44PKT (+1,32 %).
ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550
