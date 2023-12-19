1&1 Stocks Soar: Positive Outlook Projected for 2024

1&1 AG forecasts an increase in service revenue of approximately 4 percent for the financial year 2024

The company's EBITDA growth is expected to be around 10 percent

1&1 AG plans to continue investing in the expansion of its mobile communications network

The cash capex is expected to be approximately 20 percent higher than in the current year

1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Montabaur, Germany, and is a member of the United Internet AG Group

The company offers a comprehensive tariff portfolio in its 5G mobile network and high-performance broadband connections based on the 1&1 Versatel fiber-optic transport network.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 16,500EUR and was up +3,19 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,560EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.768,44PKT (+1,32 %).





