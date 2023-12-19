United Internet Projects Positive Outlook for 2024: A Promising Investment
United Internet AG projects a surge in consolidated sales to nearly EUR 6.5 billion in 2024, with a predicted EBITDA of around EUR 1.42 billion, reflecting its robust investment strategy.
- United Internet AG forecasts an increase in consolidated sales to around EUR 6.5 billion for fiscal year 2024
- The forecast for 2023 is approximately EUR 6.2 billion
- The company's EBITDA for 2024 is expected to be around EUR 1.42 billion
- The forecast for EBITDA in 2023 is approximately EUR 1.29 billion
- United Internet AG plans to continue heavy investment in 2024, particularly in the expansion of its fibre-optic network and mobile network
- Cash capex in 2024 is expected to be approximately 10 - 20% higher than in 2023, which is forecasted to be around EUR 800 million.
The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 20,710EUR and was up +3,55 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,580EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,63 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.192,38PKT (+0,77 %).
ISIN:DE0005089031WKN:508903
