United Internet Projects Positive Outlook for 2024: A Promising Investment

United Internet AG forecasts an increase in consolidated sales to around EUR 6.5 billion for fiscal year 2024

The forecast for 2023 is approximately EUR 6.2 billion

The company's EBITDA for 2024 is expected to be around EUR 1.42 billion

The forecast for EBITDA in 2023 is approximately EUR 1.29 billion

United Internet AG plans to continue heavy investment in 2024, particularly in the expansion of its fibre-optic network and mobile network

Cash capex in 2024 is expected to be approximately 10 - 20% higher than in 2023, which is forecasted to be around EUR 800 million.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 20,710EUR and was up +3,55 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,580EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,63 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.192,38PKT (+0,77 %).





