ProSiebenSat.1 Media Boosts Local Content Investment, Forecasts Stable 2023 Earnings
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is set to bolster its market presence and streaming platform growth by investing more in local content, with programming expenses projected to rise by about EUR 80 million next year.
- ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE plans to increase investments in local content to strengthen its market share in linear TV and the growth of its streaming platform, Joyn.
- The company's programming expenses will increase by around EUR 80 million to around EUR 1.05 billion in the coming year.
- ProSiebenSat.1 Group will reduce the share of US licensed content in favor of local formats.
- An impairment of up to EUR 250 million on existing programming assets and a provision for onerous contracts for the acquisition of future programming assets of up to a further EUR 90 million will be made in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- For 2023, the Group expects to achieve its financial targets, with adjusted EBITDA of the Group at the lower end of the range of EUR 600 million plus/minus EUR 50 million.
- Despite additional investments in local programming for 2024, ProSiebenSat.1 expects Group revenues to increase in 2024 and adjusted EBITDA of the Group to remain stable compared to the current financial year 2023.
The next important date, Publication of the annual report for the fiscal year 2023, at ProSiebenSat.1 Media is on 07.03.2024.
The price of ProSiebenSat.1 Media at the time of the news was 6,0680EUR and was down -1,59 % compared with the previous
day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.807,68PKT (+1,61 %).
