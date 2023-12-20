HORNBACH Group Q3 2023/24 Earnings Continue to Strengthen

Earnings development in Q3 2023/24 stabilized due to improved gross margin and cost management

Consolidated Group sales in Q3 2023/24 were 4.0% lower than in Q3 2022/23

HORNBACH increased market share in key international markets such as Czechia and the Netherlands

Adjusted EBIT for the Group in Q3 2023/24 was EUR 48.1 million, slightly below the previous year

Successful acquisition of Seniovo, a start-up focused on barrier-free bathroom conversions

Full-year outlook for 2023/24 confirmed, expected to be in the mid to lower range of guidance

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HORNBACH Holding is on 20.12.2023.

