HORNBACH Group Q3 2023/24 Earnings Continue to Strengthen
In Q3 2023/24, HORNBACH's earnings landscape steadied, owing to enhanced gross margin and effective cost management, despite a 4.0% dip in Consolidated Group sales from the previous year.
- Earnings development in Q3 2023/24 stabilized due to improved gross margin and cost management
- Consolidated Group sales in Q3 2023/24 were 4.0% lower than in Q3 2022/23
- HORNBACH increased market share in key international markets such as Czechia and the Netherlands
- Adjusted EBIT for the Group in Q3 2023/24 was EUR 48.1 million, slightly below the previous year
- Successful acquisition of Seniovo, a start-up focused on barrier-free bathroom conversions
- Full-year outlook for 2023/24 confirmed, expected to be in the mid to lower range of guidance
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HORNBACH Holding is on 20.12.2023.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.757,02PKT (+1,24 %).
-0,04 %
+2,36 %
-0,36 %
+2,15 %
-14,04 %
-25,57 %
+44,36 %
+3,70 %
+167,19 %
ISIN:DE0006083405WKN:608340
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 65 | 0 |