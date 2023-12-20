Aurubis Posts Strong €349M Annual Result Amidst Criminal Activity Challenges

Aurubis AG, a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals, achieved operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 349 million for the past 2022/23 fiscal year despite extraordinary effects caused by criminal activities.

The company's earnings drivers included an increased copper premium, higher revenues from wire rod sales, and increased treatment and refining charges, along with higher proceeds from refining charges for processing recycling materials.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will recommend a dividend of € 1.40 per share at the Annual General Meeting.

For the fiscal year 2023/24, Aurubis anticipates an operating EBT of between € 380 and 480 million, in line with the high average earnings level of the past three years.

In response to criminal activities directed against the company, Aurubis has significantly increased its security level and is investing in new facilities with tighter, multistage security areas.

The company is investing around € 1.7 billion in strategic projects for the further development of its smelter network, including a new precious metals processing plant and the expansion of recycling capacity.

