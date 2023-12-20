Douglas Hits Record High with Unprecedented Sales and Earnings
Douglas GmbH has announced a stellar financial performance for the fiscal year 2022/23, with a record-breaking surge in sales and earnings, propelled by significant growth in both physical and online stores.
- Douglas GmbH reported record sales and earnings for the financial year 2022/23, with adjusted sales up 12.1% to 4.1 billion euros.
- Both store and e-commerce sales saw double-digit growth, with store sales growing 13.0% and e-commerce sales up 10.3%.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 22.3% to 725.9 million euros, and net income was positive at 16.7 million euros, a significant improvement from the previous year's loss of 313.8 million euros.
- Cash amounted to 262.3 million euros, up from 245.3 million euros the previous year.
- The company also reported a good start to the financial year 2023/24, with robust pre-Christmas sales.
- Douglas GmbH plans to continue its growth trajectory and achieve a group sales target of 5 billion euros by 2026.
ISIN:XS2326497802WKN:A3H3J7
