    PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - ProductLife Group (PLG), the global consulting provider
    of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences
    industries, announces the acquisition of LifeBee, a leading Italian and Swiss
    based consulting firm providing digital transformation, operational excellence
    and proactive compliance services in life sciences. Current LifeBee shareholders
    will reinvest in PLG Group, embracing the PLG mission while guaranteeing
    business continuity for all clients.

    The acquisition will bolster ProductLife Group Consulting and Digitalization
    services, playing a crucial role in PLG's pursuit to become the premier leader
    in life sciences consulting worldwide. LifeBee brings a strong strategic
    approach, coupled with cutting-edge digital expertise that will further build on
    PLG's consulting capabilities. LifeBee has recurrently been mentioned as a
    representative player in life sciences by Gartner and has a relevant and active
    presence in renowned industry associations, like the International Society for
    Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), providing its contribution both on a
    strategical and knowledge-sharing level.

    Teresa Minero, President and CEO of LifeBee and member of the International
    Board of Directors of ISPE, commented: "Joining PLG is a strategic move, for the
    company, its people and customers. We will leverage on the boutique platform we
    have created in the last 20 years in order to expand our footprint to a global
    scale, better supporting local and international customers with effective
    consultancy and transformational digital services dedicated to GxP regulated
    areas of the life sciences.

    Our two companies have similar values: pioneering the way for innovation,
    pragmatic continuous improvement, team spirit and a unique sense of purpose for
    life sciences. In a globally consolidating consulting landscape, this will
    expand our service capabilities for our clients and our people, allowing us to
    become a global leader and innovator in life sciences services."

    Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG , highlighted: "LifeBee is a highly reputable company
    with in-depth knowledge on the challenges of consulting and digital business for
    the life sciences industry as well as the experience and knowledge to tackle
    them. LifeBee's strong voice on the market, very active on the Pharma 4.0(TM)
    ISPE international Community of Practice, further demonstrates how this
    strategic alliance is a testament to our commitment to offering unparalleled
    services. Technology and innovation are fundamental to shaping the future of
    life sciences, and with LifeBee's teams' expertise, we will be able to support
