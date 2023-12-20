PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - ProductLife Group (PLG), the global consulting provider
of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences
industries, announces the acquisition of LifeBee, a leading Italian and Swiss
based consulting firm providing digital transformation, operational excellence
and proactive compliance services in life sciences. Current LifeBee shareholders
will reinvest in PLG Group, embracing the PLG mission while guaranteeing
business continuity for all clients.
The acquisition will bolster ProductLife Group Consulting and Digitalization
services, playing a crucial role in PLG's pursuit to become the premier leader
in life sciences consulting worldwide. LifeBee brings a strong strategic
approach, coupled with cutting-edge digital expertise that will further build on
PLG's consulting capabilities. LifeBee has recurrently been mentioned as a
representative player in life sciences by Gartner and has a relevant and active
presence in renowned industry associations, like the International Society for
Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), providing its contribution both on a
strategical and knowledge-sharing level.
Teresa Minero, President and CEO of LifeBee and member of the International
Board of Directors of ISPE, commented: "Joining PLG is a strategic move, for the
company, its people and customers. We will leverage on the boutique platform we
have created in the last 20 years in order to expand our footprint to a global
scale, better supporting local and international customers with effective
consultancy and transformational digital services dedicated to GxP regulated
areas of the life sciences.
Our two companies have similar values: pioneering the way for innovation,
pragmatic continuous improvement, team spirit and a unique sense of purpose for
life sciences. In a globally consolidating consulting landscape, this will
expand our service capabilities for our clients and our people, allowing us to
become a global leader and innovator in life sciences services."
Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG , highlighted: "LifeBee is a highly reputable company
with in-depth knowledge on the challenges of consulting and digital business for
the life sciences industry as well as the experience and knowledge to tackle
them. LifeBee's strong voice on the market, very active on the Pharma 4.0(TM)
ISPE international Community of Practice, further demonstrates how this
strategic alliance is a testament to our commitment to offering unparalleled
services. Technology and innovation are fundamental to shaping the future of
life sciences, and with LifeBee's teams' expertise, we will be able to support
