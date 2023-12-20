PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - ProductLife Group (PLG), the global consulting provider

of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences

industries, announces the acquisition of LifeBee, a leading Italian and Swiss

based consulting firm providing digital transformation, operational excellence

and proactive compliance services in life sciences. Current LifeBee shareholders

will reinvest in PLG Group, embracing the PLG mission while guaranteeing

business continuity for all clients.



The acquisition will bolster ProductLife Group Consulting and Digitalization

services, playing a crucial role in PLG's pursuit to become the premier leader

in life sciences consulting worldwide. LifeBee brings a strong strategic

approach, coupled with cutting-edge digital expertise that will further build on

PLG's consulting capabilities. LifeBee has recurrently been mentioned as a

representative player in life sciences by Gartner and has a relevant and active

presence in renowned industry associations, like the International Society for

Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), providing its contribution both on a

strategical and knowledge-sharing level.



