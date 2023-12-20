E.ON and SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Boost Collaboration on SAP S/4HANA Project

E.ON and SNP have expanded their collaboration following a successful milestone in a multi-year SAP S/4HANA project.

The project is the largest SAP S/4HANA transformation project at a German energy supplier and started in 2020.

The goal of the project is to harmonize over 500 companies from different SAP systems and migrate them all to the cloud at the same time.

E.ON has chosen SNP's software CrystalBridge for the project, following several successful projects.

The collaboration aims to achieve maximum efficiency and standardization through a factory concept.

E.ON's Senior Program Director praises the chosen approach for delivering the required quality in a comprehensive and complex project.

