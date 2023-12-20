    checkAd

    Environment Ministers failed to acknowledge the value of biobased and compostable plastics' innovation for packaging solutions

    Brussels (ots) - European Bioplastics reacts to the General Approach adopted by
    the Environment Council on the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and
    Packaging Waste.

    European Bioplastics (EUBP) regrets the position adopted on 18 December by the
    Environment Ministers in the Environment Council, deeming the failure to
    recognise the role of bioplastics a missed opportunity.

    "Members States appeared to be split on quite a number of key issues, which will
    be problematic for the implementation of such a complex regulation, if the
    consequential shortcomings aren't fixed during the trilogues" declares Roberto
    Ferrigno, Head of EU Affairs at EUBP. " It is a weak General Approach, barely
    recognising the value of a very short number of compostable applications and
    hindering biobased innovative solutions. Disagreement among governments, and
    derogations on several important measures will result in further fragmentation
    of the internal market" he adds .

    "EUBP supports the European Parliament's proposal for a Regulation on Packaging
    and Packaging Waste. We call on the Member States and the incoming Belgian
    Presidency to work in close cooperation with the Parliament, which has been
    showing clear leadership on the file" concludes Hasso von Pogrell, Managing
    Director at EUBP.

    About European Bioplastics

    European Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing the
    interests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its members
    produce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased,
    biodegradable, or both. More information is available at
    http://www.european-bioplastics.org

    Contact:

    Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,
    European Bioplastics, Avenue Palmerston 3, 1000 Brussels,
    Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,
    press@european-bioplastics.org

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5676496
    OTS: European Bioplastics



