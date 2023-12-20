Environment Ministers failed to acknowledge the value of biobased and compostable plastics' innovation for packaging solutions
Brussels (ots) - European Bioplastics reacts to the General Approach adopted by
the Environment Council on the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and
Packaging Waste.
European Bioplastics (EUBP) regrets the position adopted on 18 December by the
Environment Ministers in the Environment Council, deeming the failure to
recognise the role of bioplastics a missed opportunity.
"Members States appeared to be split on quite a number of key issues, which will
be problematic for the implementation of such a complex regulation, if the
consequential shortcomings aren't fixed during the trilogues" declares Roberto
Ferrigno, Head of EU Affairs at EUBP. " It is a weak General Approach, barely
recognising the value of a very short number of compostable applications and
hindering biobased innovative solutions. Disagreement among governments, and
derogations on several important measures will result in further fragmentation
of the internal market" he adds .
"EUBP supports the European Parliament's proposal for a Regulation on Packaging
and Packaging Waste. We call on the Member States and the incoming Belgian
Presidency to work in close cooperation with the Parliament, which has been
showing clear leadership on the file" concludes Hasso von Pogrell, Managing
Director at EUBP.
About European Bioplastics
European Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing the
interests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its members
produce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased,
biodegradable, or both. More information is available at
http://www.european-bioplastics.org
Contact:
Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,
European Bioplastics, Avenue Palmerston 3, 1000 Brussels,
Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,
press@european-bioplastics.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5676496
OTS: European Bioplastics
