Altech Advanced Materials Reveals Feasibility Study Results for New Silumina Anodes Plant
Altech Advanced Materials AG has unveiled the promising results of a definitive feasibility study for a proposed Silumina Anodes plant in Schwarze Pumpe, Saxony. The plant, designed to produce silicon for anode composite material to boost lithium-ion batteries, is set to significantly enhance battery performance and longevity.
- Altech Advanced Materials AG has published the results of a definitive feasibility study for a planned Silumina Anodes plant in Schwarze Pumpe, Saxony, which will produce silicon for anode composite material to enhance lithium-ion batteries.
- The plant is designed to produce 8,000 tonnes per year of metallurgical silicon coated with aluminium oxide, which will be added to conventional anode graphite at a rate of 10%, enhancing the production of approximately 120 gigawatt hours (GWh) of high-performance lithium-ion batteries.
- Full capacity utilisation of the plant could yield an EBITDA potential of EUR 105 million per year on average in the medium term, with total annual revenue amounting to EUR 328 million.
- The net present value (NPV) before taxes for the investment is EUR 684 million at a discount rate of 10%, with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 34% and a capital repayment period of 2.4 years. The cost of capital for the plant, including additional provisions and commissioning, is EUR 112 million.
- Tests have shown that Silumina anodes enable at least 30% higher energy density and thus performance of the batteries, as well as a longer service life and increased safety.
- Altech has concluded extensive NDAs with German and US car manufacturers, a European battery manufacturer and a US supplier of battery materials, and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ferroglobe to secure the future supply of high-purity nano-silicon. The Silumina Anodes plant has received a "Medium Green" rating from the independent Centre for International Climate Research (CICERO) in Norway, indicating its compliance with green bond principles.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 65 | 0 |