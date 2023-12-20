Commerzbank Green-Lit for €600M Share Buyback Program

Commerzbank has received approval for a new share buyback program with a volume of up to 600 million euros.

The approval was given by the ECB and the German Finance Agency.

The Management Board plans to execute the share buyback in early January.

Details of the share buyback program will be made public after the resolution of the Management Board.

The repurchased shares will be redeemed.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Commerzbank is on 15.02.2024.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 10,528EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,530EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 16.629,00PKT (-0,82 %).





