Commerzbank Green-Lit for €600M Share Buyback Program
Commerzbank has been greenlit by the ECB and the German Finance Agency for a share buyback program worth up to 600 million euros, set to commence in early January.
- Commerzbank has received approval for a new share buyback program with a volume of up to 600 million euros.
- The approval was given by the ECB and the German Finance Agency.
- The Management Board plans to execute the share buyback in early January.
- Details of the share buyback program will be made public after the resolution of the Management Board.
- The repurchased shares will be redeemed.
- This release contains forward-looking statements and Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Commerzbank is on 15.02.2024.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 10,528EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,530EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 16.629,00PKT (-0,82 %).
ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
