Deutsche Rohstoff's Salt Creek Closure Marks Successful Completion of 2023 Goals

Cash inflow of EUR 44 million from the sale of Utah assets

Consolidated net income expected to surpass last year's EUR 66 million

Bright Rock drilling program started with 3 wells in December

Successful closing of the divestment of all Utah assets by Salt Creek Oil & Gas

Operational development in the US is continuing as planned, with 28 wells developed and started production in the last 14 months

Investments totaling around EUR 110 million planned for the upcoming year

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 33,75EUR and was up +0,90 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.





