Deutsche Rohstoff's Salt Creek Closure Marks Successful Completion of 2023 Goals
With a cash influx of EUR 44 million from the sale of Utah assets, a consolidated net income set to exceed last year's EUR 66 million, and the initiation of Bright Rock's drilling program, Salt Creek Oil & Gas is poised for a prosperous year.
- Cash inflow of EUR 44 million from the sale of Utah assets
- Consolidated net income expected to surpass last year's EUR 66 million
- Bright Rock drilling program started with 3 wells in December
- Successful closing of the divestment of all Utah assets by Salt Creek Oil & Gas
- Operational development in the US is continuing as planned, with 28 wells developed and started production in the last 14 months
- Investments totaling around EUR 110 million planned for the upcoming year
The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 33,75EUR and was up +0,90 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.
+1,35 %
+5,87 %
+2,89 %
+10,36 %
+33,70 %
+301,72 %
+143,72 %
+41,36 %
+303,43 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
