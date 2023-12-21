IBU-tec Advanced Materials Adjusts Full-Year Forecast: What's Next?

IBU-tec Group has adjusted its full-year forecast for 2023 - Sales for the current financial year are now expected to be between EUR 48.0-48.5 million - EBITDA is projected to be in the range of EUR 2.0-3.0 million - The weak industry environment in the chemical and glass industries has significantly impacted the IBU-tec subsidiary BNT - The planned major order for the IBUvolt 400 product in the battery sector could not be fulfilled - IBU-tec anticipates significant growth in the battery sector in the coming years with the strategic expansion of its product range

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 27.03.2024.

The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 17,450EUR and was down -8,01 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,180EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,28 % since publication.





