IBU-tec Advanced Materials Adjusts Full-Year Forecast: What's Next?
IBU-tec Group has revised its 2023 full-year forecast, citing a challenging industry environment and unfulfilled major orders. Despite these setbacks, the company remains optimistic about future growth in the battery sector.
- IBU-tec Group has adjusted its full-year forecast for 2023 - Sales for the current financial year are now expected to be between EUR 48.0-48.5 million - EBITDA is projected to be in the range of EUR 2.0-3.0 million - The weak industry environment in the chemical and glass industries has significantly impacted the IBU-tec subsidiary BNT - The planned major order for the IBUvolt 400 product in the battery sector could not be fulfilled - IBU-tec anticipates significant growth in the battery sector in the coming years with the strategic expansion of its product range
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 27.03.2024.
The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 17,450EUR and was down -8,01 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,180EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,28 % since publication.
-14,97 %
+3,12 %
-14,21 %
-18,75 %
-41,43 %
-37,23 %
+21,02 %
-7,83 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYHT5WKN:A0XYHT
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
Wertpapier
