Infosys to Harmonize the Systems of LKQ Europe
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Paving the way for seamless integration and
growth in the auto parts industry
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a 5-year collaboration with LKQ Europe (https://lkqeurope.com/) , one
of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial
vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. Following multiple strategic
acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate program that entails harmonizing
business processes, improving product availability, and enabling faster delivery
to end customers. Under this collaboration, Infosys will assist to integrate and
standardize disparate business processes and systems, to enable synergies and
achieve economies of scale.
Infosys was chosen as a strategic partner to lead LKQ Europe's IT related
business transformation owing to its strong credentials in ERP deployment, and
commitment to a long-term collaboration. LKQ Europe will leverage Infosys'
industry expertise in automotive and distribution solutions and implement
systems with robust capabilities to drive sustainable productivity and to
support their long-term business objectives.
Varun Laroyia, Chief Executive Officer, LKQ Europe, said, "At LKQ, we are
constantly enhancing our market leading position. This project is an extension
of our original program and focused on building a more streamlined and impactful
organization. With Infosys as our strategic partner, we are aiming to reduce
complexities, increase efficiency and leverage our strengths. This will allow us
to upgrade our focus on customer-centricity, ensure best in class customer
experiences and further excel our top position."
Jasmeet Singh, EVP & Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, " We are
thrilled to collaborate with LKQ Europe and enable them in their transformative
journey. Our expertise in harmonizing and digitizing complex processes and
transforming customer experience aligns perfectly with LKQ Europe's goals. We
are committed to delivering innovative solutions that will streamline LKQ
Europe's operations, support their growth, and ensure LKQ Europe's continued
success in the automotive aftermarket industry."
About LKQ Europe
LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation ( https://www.lkqcorp.com/ ),
headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is the leading distributor of automotive
aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe.
It currently employs approximately 26,000 people with a network of more than
