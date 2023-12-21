Infosys to Harmonize the Systems of LKQ Europe

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Paving the way for seamless integration and

growth in the auto parts industry



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a 5-year collaboration with LKQ Europe (https://lkqeurope.com/) , one

of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial

vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. Following multiple strategic

acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate program that entails harmonizing

business processes, improving product availability, and enabling faster delivery

to end customers. Under this collaboration, Infosys will assist to integrate and

standardize disparate business processes and systems, to enable synergies and

achieve economies of scale.



Infosys was chosen as a strategic partner to lead LKQ Europe's IT related

business transformation owing to its strong credentials in ERP deployment, and

commitment to a long-term collaboration. LKQ Europe will leverage Infosys'

industry expertise in automotive and distribution solutions and implement

systems with robust capabilities to drive sustainable productivity and to

support their long-term business objectives.



