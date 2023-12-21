    checkAd

    Infosys to Harmonize the Systems of LKQ Europe

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Paving the way for seamless integration and
    growth in the auto parts industry

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced a 5-year collaboration with LKQ Europe (https://lkqeurope.com/) , one
    of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial
    vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. Following multiple strategic
    acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate program that entails harmonizing
    business processes, improving product availability, and enabling faster delivery
    to end customers. Under this collaboration, Infosys will assist to integrate and
    standardize disparate business processes and systems, to enable synergies and
    achieve economies of scale.

    Infosys was chosen as a strategic partner to lead LKQ Europe's IT related
    business transformation owing to its strong credentials in ERP deployment, and
    commitment to a long-term collaboration. LKQ Europe will leverage Infosys'
    industry expertise in automotive and distribution solutions and implement
    systems with robust capabilities to drive sustainable productivity and to
    support their long-term business objectives.

    Varun Laroyia, Chief Executive Officer, LKQ Europe, said, "At LKQ, we are
    constantly enhancing our market leading position. This project is an extension
    of our original program and focused on building a more streamlined and impactful
    organization. With Infosys as our strategic partner, we are aiming to reduce
    complexities, increase efficiency and leverage our strengths. This will allow us
    to upgrade our focus on customer-centricity, ensure best in class customer
    experiences and further excel our top position."

    Jasmeet Singh, EVP & Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, " We are
    thrilled to collaborate with LKQ Europe and enable them in their transformative
    journey. Our expertise in harmonizing and digitizing complex processes and
    transforming customer experience aligns perfectly with LKQ Europe's goals. We
    are committed to delivering innovative solutions that will streamline LKQ
    Europe's operations, support their growth, and ensure LKQ Europe's continued
    success in the automotive aftermarket industry."

    About LKQ Europe

    LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation ( https://www.lkqcorp.com/ ),
    headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is the leading distributor of automotive
    aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe.
    It currently employs approximately 26,000 people with a network of more than
