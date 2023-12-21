Yanfeng and TactoTek partner to enhance future vehicle interior applications / Yanfeng expands portfolio for advanced lighting solutions (FOTO)

Neuss, Germany / Oulu, Finland (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive

supplier, and TactoTek, a pioneer and leader in smart surface technologies, will

collaborate on the development of highly integrated Human Machine Interface

(HMI) solutions for future Smart Cabin applications. The goal of this

partnership is to combine advanced lighting, user interfaces, as well as various

decorative trim with a deeply integrated product approach that enables

exceptional design flexibility.



Yanfeng has made the strategic decision to integrate TactoTek's Injection Molded

Structural Electronics (IMSE) portfolio as a technological layer in its

worldwide Smart Cabin business. The intention is to enhance the overall user

experience by offering advanced lighting features and introducing new functional

elements like HMI, haptic feedback, and display integration.





This approach enables Yanfeng to align with emerging automotive industry trends,including autonomous driving, and addresses non-driving related tasks (NDRTs),thereby shaping the future of Smart Cabins and redefining the drivingexperience.This collaboration strives to create a unique in-vehicle user experience byaccelerating seamless lighting integration into all surfaces of future vehicleinteriors. The IMSE technology offers a fresh unique design and stylingprinciples for slim, compact configurations and unconventional shapes."The partnership with TactoTek is a great addition to support our globaltechnology portfolio for future Smart Cabin applications and is designed forlong-term engagement. Together we can offer innovative and integrated lightingsolutions tailored to our customers' needs in the automotive industry," saidPatrick Nebout, Chief Technology Officer at Yanfeng Technology. "By combiningour expertise, we can accelerate design and development activities, providingadvantages for our customers along the entire value chain.""Yanfeng's leading role in the industry is crucial to the rapid transformationof the automotive sector. With our IMSE technology platform, we aim for thispartnership to seamlessly merge the visual appeal, tactile experience, andfunctionality of vehicle interiors. Together, we are creating experiences forthe end user that go beyond pure functionality - they are emotionally engaging,and define the essence of future mobility," said Dr. Thomas Vetter, Senior VicePresident of Global Automotive at TactoTek.About YanfengYanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new businessactively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employeesworldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 12 R&D centers and otherregional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & softwaredevelopment, styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin andlightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobilityand provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visithttp://www.yanfeng.com .About TactoTekTactoTek Oy (Oulu, Finland), is the world leader in developing and licensinginjection-molded smart structure technologies. Automotive, aviation, connectedhome, industrial control and medical brands use TactoTek innovations to createnext-generation user experiences that are compelling, differentiated, and moresustainable. Designers use TactoTek IP to integrate circuits and componentsdirectly into plastic parts, transforming conventional structures into smartinteractive surfaces. TactoTek licenses its intellectual property, includingover 220 patents and critical know-how developed over a decade of intensive R&Dand quality testing, to global manufacturers who use reliable, standardizedmanufacturing processes to produce curved-shape and conformal electronics. Learnmore at http://www.tactotek.comFor more information please contact:Yanfeng InternationalJagenbergstraße 141468 NeussAstrid SchafmeisterTel.: +49 2131 609-3028E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.comTactoTekKarthikesh RajuSVP Product Management and MarketingTel. +358401988745E-Mail: mailto:karthikesh.raju@tactotek.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5677525OTS: Yanfeng