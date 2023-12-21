    checkAd

    Yanfeng and TactoTek partner to enhance future vehicle interior applications / Yanfeng expands portfolio for advanced lighting solutions (FOTO)

    Neuss, Germany / Oulu, Finland (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive
    supplier, and TactoTek, a pioneer and leader in smart surface technologies, will
    collaborate on the development of highly integrated Human Machine Interface
    (HMI) solutions for future Smart Cabin applications. The goal of this
    partnership is to combine advanced lighting, user interfaces, as well as various
    decorative trim with a deeply integrated product approach that enables
    exceptional design flexibility.

    Yanfeng has made the strategic decision to integrate TactoTek's Injection Molded
    Structural Electronics (IMSE) portfolio as a technological layer in its
    worldwide Smart Cabin business. The intention is to enhance the overall user
    experience by offering advanced lighting features and introducing new functional
    elements like HMI, haptic feedback, and display integration.

    This approach enables Yanfeng to align with emerging automotive industry trends,
    including autonomous driving, and addresses non-driving related tasks (NDRTs),
    thereby shaping the future of Smart Cabins and redefining the driving
    experience.

    This collaboration strives to create a unique in-vehicle user experience by
    accelerating seamless lighting integration into all surfaces of future vehicle
    interiors. The IMSE technology offers a fresh unique design and styling
    principles for slim, compact configurations and unconventional shapes.

    "The partnership with TactoTek is a great addition to support our global
    technology portfolio for future Smart Cabin applications and is designed for
    long-term engagement. Together we can offer innovative and integrated lighting
    solutions tailored to our customers' needs in the automotive industry," said
    Patrick Nebout, Chief Technology Officer at Yanfeng Technology. "By combining
    our expertise, we can accelerate design and development activities, providing
    advantages for our customers along the entire value chain."

    "Yanfeng's leading role in the industry is crucial to the rapid transformation
    of the automotive sector. With our IMSE technology platform, we aim for this
    partnership to seamlessly merge the visual appeal, tactile experience, and
    functionality of vehicle interiors. Together, we are creating experiences for
    the end user that go beyond pure functionality - they are emotionally engaging,
    and define the essence of future mobility," said Dr. Thomas Vetter, Senior Vice
    President of Global Automotive at TactoTek.

    About Yanfeng

    Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,
    seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business
    actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees
    worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 12 R&D centers and other
    regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software
    development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and
    lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility
    and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
    http://www.yanfeng.com .

    About TactoTek

    TactoTek Oy (Oulu, Finland), is the world leader in developing and licensing
    injection-molded smart structure technologies. Automotive, aviation, connected
    home, industrial control and medical brands use TactoTek innovations to create
    next-generation user experiences that are compelling, differentiated, and more
    sustainable. Designers use TactoTek IP to integrate circuits and components
    directly into plastic parts, transforming conventional structures into smart
    interactive surfaces. TactoTek licenses its intellectual property, including
    over 220 patents and critical know-how developed over a decade of intensive R&D
    and quality testing, to global manufacturers who use reliable, standardized
    manufacturing processes to produce curved-shape and conformal electronics. Learn
    more at http://www.tactotek.com

