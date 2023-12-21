Yanfeng and TactoTek partner to enhance future vehicle interior applications / Yanfeng expands portfolio for advanced lighting solutions (FOTO)
Neuss, Germany / Oulu, Finland (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive
supplier, and TactoTek, a pioneer and leader in smart surface technologies, will
collaborate on the development of highly integrated Human Machine Interface
(HMI) solutions for future Smart Cabin applications. The goal of this
partnership is to combine advanced lighting, user interfaces, as well as various
decorative trim with a deeply integrated product approach that enables
exceptional design flexibility.
Yanfeng has made the strategic decision to integrate TactoTek's Injection Molded
Structural Electronics (IMSE) portfolio as a technological layer in its
worldwide Smart Cabin business. The intention is to enhance the overall user
experience by offering advanced lighting features and introducing new functional
elements like HMI, haptic feedback, and display integration.
This approach enables Yanfeng to align with emerging automotive industry trends,
including autonomous driving, and addresses non-driving related tasks (NDRTs),
thereby shaping the future of Smart Cabins and redefining the driving
experience.
This collaboration strives to create a unique in-vehicle user experience by
accelerating seamless lighting integration into all surfaces of future vehicle
interiors. The IMSE technology offers a fresh unique design and styling
principles for slim, compact configurations and unconventional shapes.
"The partnership with TactoTek is a great addition to support our global
technology portfolio for future Smart Cabin applications and is designed for
long-term engagement. Together we can offer innovative and integrated lighting
solutions tailored to our customers' needs in the automotive industry," said
Patrick Nebout, Chief Technology Officer at Yanfeng Technology. "By combining
our expertise, we can accelerate design and development activities, providing
advantages for our customers along the entire value chain."
"Yanfeng's leading role in the industry is crucial to the rapid transformation
of the automotive sector. With our IMSE technology platform, we aim for this
partnership to seamlessly merge the visual appeal, tactile experience, and
functionality of vehicle interiors. Together, we are creating experiences for
the end user that go beyond pure functionality - they are emotionally engaging,
and define the essence of future mobility," said Dr. Thomas Vetter, Senior Vice
President of Global Automotive at TactoTek.
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,
seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business
actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees
worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 12 R&D centers and other
regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software
development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and
lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility
and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
About TactoTek
TactoTek Oy (Oulu, Finland), is the world leader in developing and licensing
injection-molded smart structure technologies. Automotive, aviation, connected
home, industrial control and medical brands use TactoTek innovations to create
next-generation user experiences that are compelling, differentiated, and more
sustainable. Designers use TactoTek IP to integrate circuits and components
directly into plastic parts, transforming conventional structures into smart
interactive surfaces. TactoTek licenses its intellectual property, including
over 220 patents and critical know-how developed over a decade of intensive R&D
and quality testing, to global manufacturers who use reliable, standardized
manufacturing processes to produce curved-shape and conformal electronics. Learn
more at http://www.tactotek.com
For more information please contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
TactoTek
Karthikesh Raju
SVP Product Management and Marketing
Tel. +358401988745
E-Mail: mailto:karthikesh.raju@tactotek.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5677525
OTS: Yanfeng
