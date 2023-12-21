    checkAd

    BASF SE Merges with Harbour Energy: Wintershall Dea Shareholders Sign Agreement

    In a significant move, Harbour Energy plc and Wintershall Dea shareholders have inked a business combination agreement, marking a major step for BASF in its strategic exit from the oil and gas sector.

    Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
    • Harbour Energy plc and the shareholders of Wintershall Dea have signed a business combination agreement.
    • The E&P business of Wintershall Dea, excluding Russia-related activities, will be transferred to Harbour Energy plc.
    • BASF and LetterOne will receive cash consideration and share in the combined company.
    • The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, with closing targeted for Q4 2024.
    • The transaction is a major step for BASF towards achieving its strategic goal to exit the oil and gas business.
    • Wintershall Dea's headquarters and related staff are not part of the transaction, requiring further restructuring and ultimately the closure of the headquarters' units in Kassel and Hamburg.

    The price of BASF at the time of the news was 49,45EUR and was up +3,05 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,91 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 16.703,00PKT (+0,41 %).


