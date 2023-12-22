BioVaxys and Procare Health Agree to Termination of USA Distribution Agreement for Papilocare
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA:
5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that as part of
BioVaxys' efforts to refocus on immunotherapeutics, Biovaxys and Procare Health
("Procare") have jointly and amicably agreed to terminate the US Distribution
Agreement for Papilocare and Immunocaps.
The partnership between BioVaxys and Procare for the EU clinical development of
BioVaxys' ovarian cancer vaccine BVX-0918 will continue and remains unchanged.
BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan stated, "While we
believe the Papilocare® is a highly promising product, the timetable of the
regulatory pathway in the US is not aligned anymore with our strategic
objectives to focus on immunotherapeutics. The termination of the agreement
strengthens the balance sheet of BioVaxys and allows the management team to
advance certain initiatives related to immunotherapy. We appreciate the
continued partnership with Procare on the EU clinical development of our ovarian
cancer vaccine."
About BioVaxys Technology Corp.
BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( http://www.biovaxys.com ), a biopharmaceuticals
company based in Vancouver, Canada, is developing BVX-0918, a personalized
immunotherapeutic vaccine using our proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor
cell construct platform for treating refractive late stage ovarian cancer and
other tumor types. The Company is capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how
and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets
post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize
predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor
antigens. BioVaxys is also pursuing vaccines based on its HapTenix© platform for
various emerging viral infections. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE
under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and
in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "James Passin"
James Passin, CEO
+1 646 452 7054
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and
"forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within
the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation
including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein,
without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial
