BioVaxys and Procare Health Agree to Termination of USA Distribution Agreement for Papilocare

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA:

5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that as part of

BioVaxys' efforts to refocus on immunotherapeutics, Biovaxys and Procare Health

("Procare") have jointly and amicably agreed to terminate the US Distribution

Agreement for Papilocare and Immunocaps.



The partnership between BioVaxys and Procare for the EU clinical development of

BioVaxys' ovarian cancer vaccine BVX-0918 will continue and remains unchanged.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan stated, "While webelieve the Papilocare® is a highly promising product, the timetable of theregulatory pathway in the US is not aligned anymore with our strategicobjectives to focus on immunotherapeutics. The termination of the agreementstrengthens the balance sheet of BioVaxys and allows the management team toadvance certain initiatives related to immunotherapy. We appreciate thecontinued partnership with Procare on the EU clinical development of our ovariancancer vaccine."About BioVaxys Technology Corp.BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( http://www.biovaxys.com ), a biopharmaceuticalscompany based in Vancouver, Canada, is developing BVX-0918, a personalizedimmunotherapeutic vaccine using our proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumorcell construct platform for treating refractive late stage ovarian cancer andother tumor types. The Company is capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-howand creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasetspost-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilizepredictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumorantigens. BioVaxys is also pursuing vaccines based on its HapTenix© platform forvarious emerging viral infections. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSEunder the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) andin the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).ON BEHALF OF THE BOARDSigned "James Passin"James Passin, CEO+1 646 452 7054Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking InformationThis press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and"forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") withinthe meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislationincluding the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein,without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial