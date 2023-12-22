    checkAd

    BioVaxys and Procare Health Agree to Termination of USA Distribution Agreement for Papilocare

    Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA:
    5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that as part of
    BioVaxys' efforts to refocus on immunotherapeutics, Biovaxys and Procare Health
    ("Procare") have jointly and amicably agreed to terminate the US Distribution
    Agreement for Papilocare and Immunocaps.

    The partnership between BioVaxys and Procare for the EU clinical development of
    BioVaxys' ovarian cancer vaccine BVX-0918 will continue and remains unchanged.

    BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan stated, "While we
    believe the Papilocare® is a highly promising product, the timetable of the
    regulatory pathway in the US is not aligned anymore with our strategic
    objectives to focus on immunotherapeutics. The termination of the agreement
    strengthens the balance sheet of BioVaxys and allows the management team to
    advance certain initiatives related to immunotherapy. We appreciate the
    continued partnership with Procare on the EU clinical development of our ovarian
    cancer vaccine."

    About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( http://www.biovaxys.com ), a biopharmaceuticals
    company based in Vancouver, Canada, is developing BVX-0918, a personalized
    immunotherapeutic vaccine using our proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor
    cell construct platform for treating refractive late stage ovarian cancer and
    other tumor types. The Company is capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how
    and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets
    post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize
    predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor
    antigens. BioVaxys is also pursuing vaccines based on its HapTenix© platform for
    various emerging viral infections. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE
    under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and
    in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

    Signed "James Passin"

    James Passin, CEO

    +1 646 452 7054

    Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

    This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and
    "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within
    the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation
    including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
    All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein,
    without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial
