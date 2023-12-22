Kloeckner Co to Sell Four European Units for Streamlined, High-Value Portfolio

Klöckner & Co plans to sell parts of its European commodity distribution business to Spanish company Hierros Añon S.A.

The sale includes country organizations in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

The move is part of Klöckner & Co's strategy to focus on higher value-added products and services and reduce dependence on volatile commodity markets.

The organizations being sold employed around 1,500 people and contributed €621 million in sales, about 10% of Klöckner & Co’s total sales volume, as of September 2023.

The transaction is expected to have a positive impact on the Group EBITDA from 2024 onwards, but a one-time negative effect on the Group equity of around €210 million.

The transaction is subject to approval from employee representative bodies and regulatory authorities, and is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kloeckner is on 13.03.2024.

The price of Kloeckner at the time of the news was 6,7600EUR and was up +2,23 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.783,93PKT (+0,03 %).





